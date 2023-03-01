KENWOOD — Day two of the Penns Manor Education Association’s walkout from classrooms at Penns Manor Area elementary and secondary schools has come and gone.
Pickets again came up state Route 403 to the campus near the village of Kenwood, four miles up the hill from Clymer.
It is estimated that those pickets could be a daily occurrence for two weeks, before the strike would have to end to allow the district enough time to finish the 2023-24 school year before a June 15 deadline required under state law.
“We are so thankful for everyone who spoke on our behalf (Monday) night and showed their concern for our school district,” PMEA posted on Facebook. “Come out and support teachers as they walk the line in hopes of a fair contract. Your support and kind words keep us motivated.”
Teachers and district residents rose up to speak at a public information session conducted Monday night by the Penns Manor Area School District’s board of education.
No talks are scheduled as the strike enters day three. District legal counsel Carl Beard said no talks will be held unless the teachers “want to back off the ultimatum” where the union was saying “take it or leave it” about the contract proposal PMEA offered before an impasse was declared in contract talks this past weekend.
The power point presentation offered by Beard has been posted on the pennsmanor.org website
One of the issues to come up at that session was the district’s proposal for spousal exclusion, “a healthcare-related proposal that provides if the spouse of an employee of (PMASD) has healthcare coverage available through their own employer, the spouse of the employee should transition back to their own available healthcare coverage.”
Beard quoted PMEA as saying the district’s proposal could have impacted upwards of 15 to 20 employees, but said the district dropped such exclusion for spouses working for the federal government, the courts, state and county governments, and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (Indiana University of Pennsylvania, et al).
Beard said that left the number at seven, all of whom work for other public schools in the area, including Marion Center, Purchase Line, ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 (Armstrong and Indiana counties) and River Valley.
“Penns Manor has the lowest starting salary in (Indiana) County, and now there are unresolved issues related to spousal health coverage,” said Chris Lilienthal, assistant director of communications for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, of which PMEA is an affiliate. “Creating new disincentives to work at Penns Manor will only worsen staffing shortage problems.”
Lilienthal was referring to an issue that coincidentally came up Tuesday at a Harrisburg hearing conducted by the state Senate Education Committee.
There PSEA President Rich Askey called on the state’s General Assembly to increase starting salaries for educators and support professionals and to adopt policies that remove barriers to entering education professions.
“Fixing the longer-term educator pipeline is going to take a sustained, multiyear commitment to address barriers,” Askey said. “And the most significant of those are the cost of becoming a teacher and the salaries we pay.”
PMEA has posted various fact sheets on its Facebook page, one of which was distributed Monday night, stating that, “since 2010, the number of new teaching certificates issued in (Pennsylvania) has declined by 66 percent. Ten years ago, one opening for a teaching position in our district brought in more than a hundred applicants. Recent openings have only had a handful of applicants.”
PSEA’s spokesman said “staffing shortages are definitely having an impact at the bargaining table. Some districts are finding it increasingly difficult to fill teaching and support staff positions. When jobs go unfilled, that puts a tremendous amount of stress on existing staff. The same is true when districts cannot hire the necessary number of substitutes.”
On other issues, according to the power point presentation, the district said it was willing to agree to PMEA’s salary demands (with increases, respectively, of 2.90 percent, 2.85 percent, 2.80 percent and 2.75 percent, in a four-year contract) and pay retroactively.
Beard said Penns Manor’s average teacher salary ranks fourth out of the seven school districts in Indiana County. In addition, he said, the Penns Manor Area average teacher salary is $1,916 above the state average teacher salary.
“Penns Manor Area School District’s average teacher salary of $72,852 surpasses the average teacher salary of the wealthiest regional school districts by $7,000 to $12,000,” Beard said, .
In a response on Facebook, PMEA said the district is misleading the public by quoting average salaries rather than the starting and maximum salaries a teacher can earn in Penns Manor.
“When using the minimum and maximum,” PMEA posted, “(Penns Manor) ranks in the bottom third in both categories” in Indiana County.
Another area of contention between the two sides is what is paid to coaches who are not PMEA members. One parent called sports a “sacred cow,” and wondered why efforts weren’t made to get sports teams to raise funds.
“I remember fund-raising ... to bridge that gap,” Russ Leap said.
Beard said the board’s negotiating committee expressed concern that by cutting coaching and extracurricular stipends, there could be a negative affect on students, student athletes and the greater school community.
“The Board’s committee outlined that 29 of the district’s 36 coaches come from the community (and) are not teachers,” Beard said. “It was explained that by doing this, it could result in extraordinary efforts to retain and recruit people for these positions.”
The legal counsel said PMEA was specifically asked if they had reached out or canvassed any of the individuals who would have been impacted by this and they responded they had not.
“The association responded it was their contract and they could make such a proposal if they wanted to,” Beard said.