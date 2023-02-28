KENWOOD — After the first day of a teacher strike, Penns Manor Area School District residents, staffers and teachers jammed the multi-purpose room of the district’s elementary school, for what the Penns Manor board of directors termed a public information meeting regarding the contract dispute with the Penns Manor Education Association.
That contract dispute has triggered a strike that could last two weeks without affecting the June 15 final day of classes required under state law.
“We have a lot of good teachers who teach in this district,” Board President Robert Packer said. “Both parties are doing what they believe is right.”
However, according to the district’s labor counsel, Carl Beard, “we’re not willing to ignore the realities of fiscal implications with rising health care costs and other challenges facing the greater school community and its taxpayers and students.”
Beard presented 61 slides regarding the district’s side of the dispute with PMEA.
“The district had requested that the association ... join in a request for fact-finding or consider fact-finding as an alternative to striking to get to Last Best Final Offer Non-Binding Arbitration,” Beard said.
Instead, Beard said, “on or about Nov. 15,” PMEA President Todd Shobert “sent a letter to all nine of the (school directors) outlining that the PMEA had already taken a strike authorization vote.”
Many of the 68 PMEA members were on hand, wearing red T-shirts proclaiming “Penns Manor Educators Who Care.”
They were backed by parents including Russ Leap, who said he has to take off without pay to stay home with his sixth-grade son “until this is resolved.”
A Feb. 15 fact sheet posted by PMEA on Facebook was distributed to those in the audience.
“Teachers’ Asks Are Well Within (the) School District’s Budget,” the handout said.
Beard said the union has pushed a “big fib” that the district “has pushed spousal exclusion, which means the district would only offer (health care) coverage to employees and children.” He said a PMEA spokesperson has said “if the membership concedes on” spousal exclusion “then coverage for their children will be next.”
The district labor counsel said Penns Manor cannot force employees’ children from its insurance plan.
He also quoted the district’s insurance broker at The Reschini Group of Indiana, who called the claim about removing children “unfounded,” saying it would violate the federal Affordable Care Act.
“The employer mandate requires an offer of health insurance that is affordable and provides minimum value to 95 percent of full-time employees and their children,” the district quoted the Reschini Group as saying.
Another posting by PMEA on Facebook as the strike began suggested, “this is not about money, it’s about the district’s ego.”
Or as parent Kristen Pegg asked the board Monday night, “Why are you asking the teachers to give up anything?”
Beard and district officials said there were other problems as well, including contributions to the state’s pension program, special education costs, money going to cyber and charter schools and early retirement legacy costs.
Erica Lauer, an English teacher with 26 years’ experience, said she never thought she would be in the position she and other teachers are in, after what they did during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said the district had promised to show its appreciation for teachers who decided “the kids come first.”
Despite suffering long-term COVID, Lauer said, “I wanted to be there, all of us wanted to be there.”
Another district employee, Adam Shearer, said 13 Penns Manor employees had wages frozen for five years because of fact-finding in 2013. He said those employees fell on their swords to help the district save money.
Lauer asked the board to “come back to the table with us,” but Beard said, because of the ultimatum the teachers’ union gave, “there is no additional meeting set up at this time.”
Beard said the union gave the district a “take it or leave it” proposition that had to be accepted no later than 3 p.m. Sunday, or else the strike would begin.
The district’s slide presentation will be posted on the pennsmanor.org website.