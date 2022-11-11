KENWOOD — A day after Penns Manor Area School District officials said they wanted to resolve a contract dispute with the district’s teachers union in the best way possible, for the teachers, but also for the district and its taxpayers, the Penns Manor Area Education Association announced it had taken a strike authorization vote.
“Our goal is not to go on strike,” said PMEA President and Chief Negotiator Todd Shobert. “The goal is to get a contract that is fair for our teachers, our students and our community — a contract that will set Penns Manor apart as a district where talented teachers come to build their careers.”
However, the union said Penns Manor is the only school district in Indiana County that hasn’t reached a fair contract yet for their teachers.
“We are surprised and disappointed in light of our belief that negotiations were progressing,” PMASD Board Vice President Jill Eckenrode said Thursday night. “Our contract contains a no-strike and no-lockout clause.”
Eckenrode said she had conferred with Superintendent Daren K. Johnston and others on the board’s Negotiations Committee — Board President Robert Packer and School Directors John Hardesty Sr. and Wendy Williams.
The union represents more than 60 educators in the Clymer-Pine Township-Cherryhill Township district, who have been working without a contract since June 30.
“We’re facing the reality that more than half of our teachers haven’t seen a raise in seven of the last 10 years,” Shobert said. “It’s not feasible to expect our members to continue making sacrifices at a time when the district is operating with a surplus.”
No date has been given for a walkout, but the union said it is an important step in the process to exercise the right to strike if a contract settlement still is not reached.
“Thinking back to the last couple of school years that were impacted by COVID, our teachers made sacrifices in order to keep our schools opened every day for our students,” the PMEA president said.
“We taught kids who attended virtually, we taught kids who attended in person. We were all faced with unprecedented challenges, but we met those challenges head on and made sure when the world around us shut down, we stayed open for our kids.”
District and union negotiators held a lengthy meeting Monday, and are scheduled to meet again Thursday, Nov. 17.
“Our members think this would have been an easy contract to negotiate given all we’ve been through for the sake of the success of this district,” Shobert said.