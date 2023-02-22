CLYMER — Three months after taking a strike authorization vote, members of the Penns Manor Education Association announced they will exercise their right to strike beginning on Monday.
“The strike notice does not come lightly,” the 68-member Penns Manor Area teachers’ union said in a statement Tuesday night. “Many PMEA members live locally and share an understanding of the concerns that can come with a strike.”
PMEA negotiators notified Superintendent Daren K. Johnston and members of the Penns Manor Area school board of their decision during a negotiations meeting Tuesday night.
“Despite the board’s efforts to navigate the issues in an amicable way, PMEA unfortunately rejected the board’s request at this meeting to participate in fact finding — a process for parties to resolve remaining issues by utilizing an impartial third party,” Board Vice President and Negotiations Chairperson Jill Eckenrode said. “They have instead elected to strike.”
Eckenrode said the district negotiators “weren’t really surprised” but are disappointed, saying, “it is an unfortunate situation.”
The school board vice president said Johnston will be contacting the Pennsylvania Department of Education, something that more than likely will take place today.
PMEA said it is “willing to continue meeting each day with the district to negotiate prior to Feb. 27 to avoid a strike and reach a settlement.”
Eckenrode said the district does not have any further talks scheduled at this time, but it is “open to productive talks anytime.”
Annie Briscoe, an Indiana-based regional advocacy coordinator for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, which includes the PMEA, said the two sides have been meeting formally and informally since January 2022.
The teachers have continued to work after an existing contract with the Penns Manor Area district expired at the end of June 2022.
“It did not have to come to this,” Briscoe said.
In a statement Tuesday night, PMEA said it voted in November with full support from the membership to authorize a strike, and there have been at least six bargaining sessions since then.
“The teachers are not asking for anything extravagant here,” Briscoe said, just benefits at their current level and salaries “on par with other districts in our county.”
The association also insisted that the Penns Manor Area district has the financial ability to meet the teachers’ proposals while staying in strong fiscal shape.
It insisted that, with the exception of 2019, the district has experienced actual surpluses since 2012 despite having forecasted budget deficits each year.
PMEA said in 2020-21 annual salaries for all district employees was less than 39 percent of the total district budget of more than $18 million.
Eckenrode said the district will be releasing additional information at a later time regarding the pending strike and what it may mean for students and/or their programming.