KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District and Penns Manor Education Association met for five hours Thursday night, in their first contract negotiation since the PMEA approved a strike authorization vote last week.
“There was progress, but not as much as we would have wanted,” said Annie Briscoe, Indiana-based Central-Western Region Advocacy Coordinator for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, of which PMEA is an affiliate.
“We discussed a lot of things,” said PMASD Board Vice President Jill Eckenrode, who chairs the district’s negotiations committee. “The main two things we discussed were salaries and health care.”
The two sides agreed to meet again Dec. 12. Eckenrode said it would give the district time as, “we have a lot of things to go over from (Thursday’s) meeting.”
The district also issued a statement responding to last week’s announcement by PMEA that an overwhelming majority of its members had voted to authorize a strike.
“In the (PMEA) press release,” the district said, “(PMEA President Todd) Shobert stated that over half of the teachers in the district have not received a raise in seven of the past 10 years. District records demonstrate that all teachers in the district have, in fact, received a salary increase in six of the past 10 years, and those documented raises were negotiated and agreed upon by both Penns Manor Education Association and the district in previous contracts.”
The statement went on to compare salaries for teachers employed by the Penns Manor Area School District to “the wealthiest school districts in our surrounding counties,” including “Hollidaysburg Area School District in Blair County, Richland School District in Cambria County and DuBois Area School District in Jefferson and Clearfield counties.”
Briscoe questioned why the comparison with districts outside Indiana County.
“We research school district data within the county because that information is most relevant,” the PSEA official said. “Perhaps the reason they did not consider using other Indiana County School districts is because Penns Manor ranks on the lower end when it comes to things like career (maximum) salaries for teachers at the end of their contract. Penns Manor ranks eighth lowest out of the nine school districts in Indiana County.”
Also noted by the district was a “steady decline in assessed property values” as the school board has had to raise property taxes in 12 of the last 13 years.
“The school district cannot continue to balance budgets on the backs of the taxpayers,” the PMASD statement went on.
“They don’t mention that since 2012, the district has operated with a surplus, while budgeting for a deficit, for each year with the exception of 2019,” Briscoe said. “So we’re talking about a school district that is in strong financial shape that has the fiscal solvency to absorb those anticipated cost increases associated with health care, and still meet the local union’s proposals on salary. Yet they haven’t.”
The district statement concluded with a reiteration of what was said by Penns Manor officials last week: “The Penns Manor Area School District is appreciative of its teachers and remains committed to negotiating a contract, which will not only fairly benefit the teachers, but the school district and its residents.”