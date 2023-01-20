KENWOOD — The Penns Manor Education Association confirmed that there was a negotiating session with the Penns Manor Area School District on Tuesday, and said its membership will meet today.
In a statement issued late Wednesday, the union representing Penns Manor Area teachers said it did not reach a tentative agreement with the district as it had hoped in that session.
“Our bargaining team will be presenting an update on negotiations to our general membership (today),” the union said in a statement to The Indiana Gazette. “In an effort to be as transparent as possible with our membership first, we are not in a position to share further updates with the public at this time.”
Earlier in the week. the chief negotiator for the district, School Board vice President Jill Eckenrode, said a proposal was presented to the PMEA with a request that it be presented to the union membership for an informal straw vote.
The union also confirmed that the next bargaining session with the district and a mediator is scheduled for Wednesday.
PMEA represents more than 60 educators in the Clymer-Pine Township-Cherryhill Township district, who have been working without a contract since June 30.