Pennsylvania placed first in forest evaluation and second overall at the 43rd annual National 4-H Forestry Invitational held recently at West Virginia University Jackson’s Mill State 4-H Camp and Conference Center near Weston, West Va. Teams from 11 states competed.
The 4-H’ers representing Penn State Extension were Sadie Palfrey, Maggie Palfrey, Elizabeth Bruner and John Bruner, all from Indiana County.
At the invitational, 4-H members competed for overall team and individual awards in several categories.
Events included tree identification and measurement, compass and pacing, insect and disease identification, topographic map use, forest evaluation, the forestry bowl and a written forestry exam.
Elizabeth Bruner earned a perfect score in the topographic maps section and the highest overall score in the contest. She and Sadie Palfrey earned perfect scores in tree health, which included insect and disease identification.
To 4-H members interested in taking the forestry project, Elizabeth Bruner offered a piece of advice. “Just do it and do it with your full heart,” she said. “As with any 4-H project, the only way to get the best experience is by putting yourself out there and giving it your all.”
She is entering her second year at Penn State DuBois, majoring in forest ecosystem management.
Deborah Beisel, 4-H volunteer from Indiana County, coached the team. Assistant coaches included Katie Brooks, renewable natural resources and forestry extension educator based in McKean County and Ashlee Gulvas, 4-H volunteer from Tioga County.
Suzanne Palfrey and Connie Bruner served as chaperones.
“The invitational was a well-balanced mix of education, competition and fun, all focused on developing an appreciation for the importance of conserving forestland as a source of products, benefits and services necessary for quality living,” said Paul McFarland Jr., extension education program specialist. “4-H’ers had the opportunity to meet other members from throughout the country who have similar interests in environmental science, as well as explore various career opportunities in the field of forestry and meet professionals in those careers.”
Farm Credit, Sustainable Forestry Initiative Inc., West Virginia University Extension Service, F and W Forestry and the Society of American Foresters sponsored the event.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a nonformal educational youth-development program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens.
