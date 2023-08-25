Pennsylvania placed first in forest evaluation and second overall at the 43rd annual National 4-H Forestry Invitational held recently at West Virginia University Jackson’s Mill State 4-H Camp and Conference Center near Weston, West Va. Teams from 11 states competed.

The 4-H’ers representing Penn State Extension were Sadie Palfrey, Maggie Palfrey, Elizabeth Bruner and John Bruner, all from Indiana County.