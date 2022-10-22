Personnel matters dominated this month’s meeting of the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 board of directors in White Township.
Included is a long list of staff that will work in ARIN IU 28’s 21st Century After School Program.
Lead staff, which will get $13 per hour each, includes Serinity Beskid, Alyssa Black, Rachel Bourque, Stormie Cribbs, Mary Davis, Jenny Ressler, Maia Robinson, Marian Siemering, Lauren Walters and Abigail Taylor.
All other staff will get $12 an hour apiece, including Kierra Brady, Morgan Cheek, Sarah Heck, Lauren Lampel, Bethan Lemmon, Annette Lichtenfels, Keierra Long, Rebecca Mack, Samiyah Patterson, Zachary Raymond, Layla Santiago, Cecelia Weiss and Heather Wilmot.
Resignations were accepted, with appreciation for their service to ARIN IU 28, from full-time adult education instructor Angela Calabrese, part-time adult education instructor Victoria Tantlinger, and Lauren Cunningham as a full time director of curriculum and educational technology.
Conditional approval was given to the hiring of:
• Judy Christian, full time licensed professional counselor, at $44,249 for 189 days.
• Ashley Pisarcik, part-time instructor in adult programs, at $34.35 per hour.
• Susan Griffith, director of curriculum and educational technology, at an annual salary of $90,000, prorated to days worked.
Kimberly McCombs was moved from fulltime secretary specialist/drug alcohol technician, to 50 percent secretary specialist/50 percent data technician, at hourly rates of $12.51 for her work as a secretary specialist and $18.03 for her work as a data technician.
One termination was approved, of an instructional paraprofessional.
Executive Director Dr. Brigette Matson was authorized to enter into an agreement with HomerCenter School District, for ARIN IU 28 to provide School Based ACCESS Program Support 7.5 hours per week for 40 weeks in the 2022-23 school year, at a cost of $231.74 per day or $9,269.60 total, retroactive to July 1, 2022.
Agreements also were approved:
• With Ligonier Valley School District for vision support services at a rate of $92 per hour.
• With Homer-Center School District for an English Language development teacher at a projected cost of $112,610.
• With Marion Center Area School District, with ARIN IU 28 providing occupational and physical therapy services to eligible students for $58 per hour, retroactive from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025.
• With Kiski Area School District, with ARIN IU 28 providing physical therapy services to eligible students for $60 per hour, retroactive from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
• With Penns Manor Area School District to provide a licensed professional counselor retroactive to Sept. 14, 2022, and continuing for the 2022-23 school year, at a cost not to exceed $91,884.
• With Commonwealth Charter Academy, with ARIN IU 28 providing occupational therapy services to eligible students for $65 per hour, retroactive from Sept. 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
The board also approved a transportation contract and assigned drivers/monitors with Shriver Contract Services Inc. and Valley Lines Inc. for 2022-23 at indicated daily miles and per diem rates.
It approved agreements with the Excellence Foundation, for ARIN IU 28 to provide human resource services and financial and payroll services from Oct. 3, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
And it approved an agreement to provide Evergreen After School Club with payroll services, retroactive from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the ARIN central office.