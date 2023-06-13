Personnel matters dominated Monday’s meeting of the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors, including a long list of coaching positions for the 2023-24 school year and salaries for the district’s interim administration.
The contract approved March 13 for Acting Superintendent Robert J. Heinrich Jr. was modified to a prorated salary of $135,000 while he facilitates the role and executes the duties of superintendent of schools.
Separately, the board gave Heinrich authority to electronically sign agreements and/or grants between the district and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The board also made official the temporary appointment of Director of Special Education Justin Zahorchak to the additional position of Director of Education, the position Heinrich vacated to fill in for former Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich.
Zahorchak will receive a prorated salary of $130,000, in a position that will continue until 30 days’ notice is given by either Zahorchak or the district to abolish that temporary dual title, at which time he’d return to being only Director of Special Education.
The board also approved a five-year Act 93 agreement, covering administrative salaries, and a memorandum of agreement with the Indiana Area Education Association that covers the district’s summer school program.
It also voted to employ Laura Craven as a confidential secretary effective as soon as she can be released from her current position, at an annual salary of $38,000, prorated for the number of days she works in the 2023-24 school year.
It also approved tenure contracts for Indiana Area Junior High School Speech and Language Teacher Kristen Bytner and Ben Franklin Elementary Teacher Zoey Tibbott, each of whom in the district’s opinion has satisfactorily completed three years of teaching.
And Larry Cadile was employed as a supplemental driver’s education instructor, providing up to six hours behind-the-wheel instruction per student, to be paid at a per diem rate.
The board also discussed the summer driver’s education program. Board members said the consensus was that there should be such a program, but that it had to be streamlined. As Heinrich told the board, “we can accommodate 84,” but 88 students have requested it.
Further action could happen when the board holds a special meeting on June 26 at 7 p.m., in a different location than usual, the upper commons of Indiana Area Senior High School, 450 North Fifth Street, just over the Indiana Borough line in White Township, because of an overhaul of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system that is getting underway at East Pike Administration Building where the school board normally meets.
Heinrich reported that 327 students had signed up for Summer Learning Camp. On Monday for the camp the board approved Lindy Stossel and Heather Vavrek as teachers at their per diem rate; Nicole Latore and Bobbi Rupp as tutors at $30 per hour; and Tommy DuBose was taken on as summer support staff at a contracted rate.
A long list of extra duty/extra pay assignments were approved, topped off by Brad Wright returning for a second year as head football coach at $15,056 in compensation.
Steve Woodrow, William Waryck and Mike Weaver were approved as assistant football coaches at $6,396 each, while Charles Simelton was taken on as an assistant coach at $4,797 and Jeff Duffee as assistant coach for junior high football at $6,396. Randy Sell and James Belles were approved as part-time assistant football coaches at $2,129 apiece.
Candice Lockard was approved as cross country head coach at $6,128; and Pam Kauffman was approved as assistant coach and Ken and Jamie Branan as junior high assistant coaches, each at $2,431.
For boys’ soccer, Todd Myers will get $7,229 as head coach, Joe Cronan $3,638 as assistant coach, and Matt McKelvy and Matt Daymut each $3,638 as junior high assistant coaches.
For girls’ soccer, Nicola Smith was approved as coach at $7,229, while David Dzuro was taken on as assistant coach at $2,729 and Brandon Scardina as junior high assistant coach at $3,638.
For golf, Matt Reed will be boys’ team head coach, Mark Pangonis as girls’ team head coach, each at $5,108. For girls’ tennis, Matt Neil is head coach at $6,128, Scott Shirley assistant coach at $2,322.
For girls’ volleyball, Allison Ball was approved as head coach at $6,128, with Jamie Edmonds as assistant and Rachel Horrell as ninth-grade assistant, each at $2,322.
Also, Laura Dougherty was approved as senior high cheerleaders fall coordinator at $2,500 and Jessica Patterson as junior high cheerleaders fall coordinator at $1,628.
That brings the total compensation for fall sports to $96,552.
Another $128,421 will be paid out in compensation for winter sports, with Dougherty continuing at the senior high for $2,625 and Patterson at the junior high for $1,628.
Greg Lezanic will be head boys’ basketball coach for a 12th season at $9,213, with Stan Webb as junior varsity coach at $6,340, and Joe Laukaitis and Dan Petroff as assistant coaches for the junior high at $4,962 each.
Michael Franciscus will draw $6,910 as girls’ basketball head coach.
Anthony Donatelli will draw $9,213 as wrestling head coach, with Larry Reefer assisting at the senior high school and Jaisin Blystone and Mike Weaver each assisting at the junior high school, with all three each getting $5,360 in compensation.
Steve Cochran was approved as winter track head coach at $4,903 and Lisa Kinter as winter track assistant coach at $1,375.
Sarah Brown was approved as swimming and diving coach at $9,492, Donald “Skip” Griffith as assistant coach and Allison Brownlee assisting with diving, each at $5,200.
John Hartman was approved as rifle coach at $6,128 and Tim Beatty as rifle assistant coach at $2,322.
The board also approved Evan Weaver and Rachel Ward as school psychologist interns for 2023-24 at $10,000 per person; approved a partnership with Dr. Erick Lauber and the borrowing of virtual reality equipment for 2023-24 at no cost to the district; and approved the research study request from Indiana University of Pennsylvania doctoral student Keith Kuckenbrode.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.