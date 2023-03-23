Personnel matters dominated the agenda at the monthly meeting of the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 board of directors.
Actions Tuesday night included six resignations, two retirements, one leave of absence, eleven employments, one change in employment status, and a discussion of four volunteers:
• Sherry Cowan’s resignation was accepted from the role of full-time certified occupational therapy assistant.
• In retroactive decisions, in some cases back to December, resignations of lead staffers Stormie Cribbs, Allyssa Black and Kierra Brady and regular hourly staffers Lauren Lampel and Layla Santiago were accepted from the IU’s 21st Century After School Program.
• Retirements were accepted with regret for speech language Clinician Kathleen Beers and special education teacher Terry Buggey.
• A family medical leave of absence was granted for special education teacher Tara Minniear, for a period between late June and mid-December.
• Employments wer approved and authorized conditionally for Christine Hile as a instructional paraprofessional at $12.42 per hour; Brianna Seyler as an occupational therapist at a prorated annual salary of $52,566; and Madeline Palmiere as a speech language clinician at a prorated annual salary of $69,007.
• Employment also was approved for the 21st Century After School Program, with Autumn McDonald, Morgan Cheek and Stormie Cribbs as lead staff at $13 per hour apiece; and Abigail Pacca, Haylee Lemmon, Kylie Langmaid, Mason Miklos and Deneen Peters as hourly staff at $12 per hour apiece.
• The employment status of occupational therapist Sophia Shadid as reduced from full-time to part-time.
• Dominique Reed-Graves, Andrew Rankin and James Emerson were approved as volunteers for the ARIN Adult Education program at the Indiana County Jail, as supervised by Adult Education Programs Instructor Ashley Pisarcik.
• Indiana University of Pennsylvania student Abigail Pacca was accepted as a volunteer in the ARIN School and Community Services Department during the spring 2023 semester. She will be supervised by Andrea Sheesley, director of Early Childhood, School and Community Services.
The board also approved IUP School of Education students Lexus Dadson and Miranda Conrad to serve as Pre-Student Teachers for the Spring 2023 semester, working respectively with cooperating teachers Stacy Harsh and Marti Andree.
It accepted a $6,000 Business Education Partnership Mini Grant from the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board, to defray program costs during the 2022-23 school year.
The board also approved agreements:
• With Evergreen After School Club for technology management services, retroactive to Oct. 1, 2022, and effective through Sept. 31, 2023, and paid on a monthly basis. The agreement will renew automatically for monthly terms until either party terminates services with 90 days’ notice.
• For an Internet Service Order Exhibit A to Consortium Contract with PAIUnet, for $12.50 per month, and $150 for the year running from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.
• With Associated Occupational Therapists Inc. for physical therapy services, retroactive to March 8 and running through June 30, 2023, as provided for 4.5 hours/day, two days per week.
• With Discovery Education to provide streaming digital content for participating districts in the ARIN IU 28 attendance area, from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.
• With Next Generation Science Exemplars System to provide a platform and learning pathway for participating districts in the ARIN IU 28 attendance area, during workshops at ARIN June 21 and 22, 2023. All costs for ARIN districts will be paid for through a STEM in PA grant, while costs for districts who may attend from outside the ARIN attendance area will be paid for by their respective districts.
The board also voted to authorize training and coaching services prepared and delivered by the National Center on Education and Economy to the IU’s Curriculum and TaC departments at IU 28, for $23,000 provided by the TaC Professional Services account.
It authorized ARIN IU 28 Executive Director Dr. Brigette D. Matson to enter into a Parent Transportation Agreement with Kelly Hill and Amanda Souther for the transportation of their children for the 2022-23 school year.
It also approved the unit’s Act 93 Agreement and salaries to be effective July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2028, and accepted the 2021-22 Single Audit Report submitted by Ambridge CPA Mark C. Turnley.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held during the annual ARIN IU 28 convention April 18 at approximately 8:30 a.m. at Marion Center Area School District.