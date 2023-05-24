SALTSBURG — A historic Conemaugh Township cemetery founded by a family that was among the original pioneers of Indiana County will be the focus of a presentation Thursday night at the Saltsburg Historical Society’s meeting at 7 p.m. at the borough building, 320 Point St., Saltsburg.
“The Robinson River Hill Cemetery ... was established in 1794 on a small piece of land owned by Robert Robinson which he called the ‘York,’” said James Sagan, who is making the presentation. “The Robinsons were a prominent family in the southwestern part of the county in the 1700s, 1800s, and early 1900s.”
Sagan has researched this family for a book, “The Journey Forward,” which will be coming out at the end of the month.
An 1880 “History of Indiana County” by J. A. Caldwell described “the above grave-yard” located some “100 rods,” or about a quarter of a mile as a rod is a surveyor’s unit measuring 16½ feet, “from the southwest corner of the county, on an elevation of 200 feet above the Kiskiminetas River.”
The cemetery is on part of more than 210 acres deeded to Robert Robinson on Feb. 25, 1786.
“This old cemetery is no longer used and has not had a burial for over 175 years,” Sagan said. “The first burial occurred in September 1795 and (burials) continued until 1848.”
In the presentation he has scheduled for Thursday night, he talks about how a mistake wound up obscuring the purpose of the cemetery between a land sale in 1798 to Thomas Hindman and the resale of a portion of that land that included the cemetery to Robinson’s grandson and other individuals in 1837.
“I’m planning on inviting anyone interested to join us the next day, Friday, to hike up to the cemetery for a first-hand look,” Sagan said.
He also plans to ask if anyone is interested in volunteering to help in the restoration of the site.
