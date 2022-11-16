State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, was elected by his fellow Senate Republicans as majority leader for the legislative session beginning Jan. 3.
“I am flattered to have the support of my colleagues and am committed to advancing a positive, pro-growth agenda for the citizens of this entire commonwealth,” said Pittman, who called his election “a great honor.”
Pittman was chosen as part of a slate topped by Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield Township, who will move from her present role as Senate majority leader to the role of interim Senate president pro tempore during the lame duck session next month.
“We were honored to have her as chairman of our Senate Republican caucus,” Pittman said at a Harrisburg news conference announcing the new Senate GOP slate.
The president pro tempore is responsible for appointing the chairpersons and members of the 22 standing committees of the Senate and serves as an ex-officio member of all committees.
“To all members of the Senate, Democrat and Republican, I look forward to working with you to chart a path forward that requires us to selflessly work together advocating for all Pennsylvanians and their families by putting the principles and respect for this institution and our commonwealth above all,” Ward said.
She then would be up for that same position when the Senate convenes on Jan. 3. Her role will be to serve over the Senate when the lieutenant governor is unable to preside over that body. Earlier this month, state Rep. Austin Davis, D-McKeesport, was chosen in the general election to succeed John Fetterman as lieutenant governor.
Ward also dismissed suggestions that she hand-picked the Senate GOP leadership, saying of Pittman, “he will be a very strong majority leader.”
Pittman still is in his first full term as a state senator, after being chosen in a special election to succeed Sen. Don White, R-Indiana, for whom Pittman had served as chief of staff.
He defeated Democratic nominee and Indiana University of Pennsylvania professor Susan Boser in the special election in the spring of 2019, then won a full term the following year over Democratic nominee and Indiana restaurateur Tony DeLoreto.
“The constituents of the 41st Senatorial District who have elected me to represent them as their senator will always be my top priority and focus, and I will use my voice to represent them and their interests,” Pittman said.
Also chosen by the Senate Republicans were:
• Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, as Senate majority whip
• Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee
• Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York, as Senate majority caucus chair
• Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Monongahela, as Senate majority caucus secretary
“Each and every member brings an important skill set,” Pittman said of the slate.