State Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, has announced staff appointments for the Majority Leader’s Office, as well as for his constituent offices covering the 41st Senatorial District, in the 2023-24 state legislative session.
“The staff that we have brought together to serve in my Harrisburg office, as well as in my district offices, brings a wealth of diverse experience that will be an asset to our team and to the Senate Republican Caucus,” Pittman said.
Carlton Logue, who has worked with Pittman since June 2019, continues as the senator’s chief of staff and counsel.
Also listed on Pittman’s staff in Harrisburg are Scott Sikorski, director of legislative affairs; Crystal Clark, general counsel to the Senate Republican Caucus, and previously solicitor for Lancaster County and for the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania; and Chris Donahue, legislative counsel to the majority leader.
Also, Alex Fefolt, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate and former student member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors, who continues as a legislative assistant; and Kate Eckhart Flessner, communications director, and Colleen Greer, legislative director, each of whom have experience on other legislative staffs.
Also, Danielle Guyer, director of budgetary affairs, who also has a background in the state House and at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation; Colleen Kennedy, executive assistant; Merritt Reitzel and Vicki Wilken, legislative counsel to the majority leader; Karen Secoges, legal staff administrator; Christy Short, executive assistant and Harrisburg scheduler; and Kara Via, executive assistant.
His staff in the 41st District includes Jeremy Dias, deputy chief of staff; Benjamin Bush, district director; Tammy Hozak and Gina Jones, field representatives; Laura Terihay, executive assistant; and Tammy Weaver, executive assistant and district scheduler.
“Each of these individuals is smart and hard-working, and will help to assist constituents, staff, and members of our caucus, as we tackle the important issues before the Commonwealth,” Pittman said.
The senator’s Harrisburg staff will be located in his Capitol office in 350 Main Capitol Building.
District staff are located in Indiana and Kittanning, and in the near future will also provide assistance in New Kensington.