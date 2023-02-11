Reacting to a Commonwealth Court ruling that Pennsylvania’s public school funding system was unconstitutional, state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said Friday that “it is incumbent upon the General Assembly and executive branch to thoughtfully and thoroughly examine all aspects of our education system.”
Earlier this week, Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer found and wrote in a ruling covering nearly 800 pages that the state’s system of funding public schools falls woefully short and violates students’ constitutional rights.
“A great deal of focus has been on the financial aspect of this issue,” Pittman said, “yet the court states: ‘nothing in the foregoing opinion undermines the ability of the General Assembly to continue providing local control to school boards or infringes on any of the sister branches of government’s authority. Nor does it require reform to be entirely financial.’”
Jubelirer found that the state hasn’t fulfilled its constitutional obligations to students in the poorest school districts, writing that the state is violating those students’ rights to what should be a “comprehensive, effective and contemporary” education.
“With any modifications, there must be a balance between addressing the needs of students and respecting the ability of taxpayers to pay the costs,” Pittman cautioned. “We recognize the perspective of the court and appreciate the necessity for educational opportunities for all children throughout the commonwealth. While meaningful changes cannot happen overnight, we acknowledge there is a need to evolve our approach to school funding to ensure fairness for our students.”
The Public Interest Law Center and the Education Law Center, which represented the plaintiffs, hailed the decision as “a historic victory for students.”
According to the ruling, the plaintiffs included Greater Johnstown School District in Cambria County, and the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools, an organization composed of approximately 178 second-, third- and fourth-class public school districts and 18 intermediate units in Pennsylvania.
According to the PARSS website, there were member districts that passed a resolution in favor of the funding litigation, including Homer-Center in Indiana County, North Star in Somerset County and Richland in Cambria County.
Pittman concluded his statement by saying, “as we continue this conversation, a focus on all aspects of educational opportunities available to families and their children must occur. Supporting every educational option which fosters a learning environment, while meeting student needs and encouraging parental involvement, is essential to capture the spirit of the court opinion.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.