The Republican majority in the state Senate is preparing to consider Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s first cabinet nomination, what Shapiro called “a pro-democracy Secretary of the Commonwealth” in former Philadelphia City Commissioner and current Committee of Seventy President & CEO Al Schmidt.
“Secretary of the Commonwealth is an extremely important position as it relates to the fair and efficient administration of elections,” said Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, after Shapiro’s announcement Thursday. “We will fully exercise the Senate’s due diligence before taking any action on this, or other nominations.”
According to the Shapiro-Davis transition committee, Schmidt is a Pittsburgh native and an Allegheny College graduate who served in local government for a decade and helped administer elections in Pennsylvania’s largest county as the lone Republican Philadelphia City Commissioner — where he served as vice chairman of the Board of Elections.
In 2020, the Shapiro-Davis committee said, “Schmidt was an integral part of the effort to protect our democracy and stop Pennsylvanians’ votes from being thrown out.”
In announcing the nomination, Shapiro said, “Al Schmidt has a proven track record of defending our democracy, protecting voting rights, and standing up to extremism — even in the face of grave threats.”
The governor-elect said Schmidt “will bring an extraordinary level of integrity, determination and expertise to our administration — and I know he is ready to continue the hard work of preserving and strengthening our democracy at the Department of State. I look forward to Al’s partnership, service and leadership in this critically important work.”
According to its website, the Committee of Seventy was established in 1904 to combat corruption in Philadelphia, playing a major role in the adoption of civil service reforms and the passage of that city’s 1919 and 1951 Home Rule charters.
It said it is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization that does not endorse candidates or represent any special interests, but over the years it has “radically transformed itself from being just an election watchdog to a bolder and more comprehensive good government group.”