A presentation regarding Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s consideration of a School of Osteopathic Medicine is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at the George E. Hood Municipal Building along Eighth and Water streets in Indiana.
The presentation will precede the monthly voting meeting of Indiana Borough Council, an event that so far appears to have a light agenda for May, including a special event permit for an Indiana Pride Festival on June 10 and a proposed $196,150 contract for Quaker Sales to conduct the borough’s 2023 paving work.
The council’s action would include two additional change orders upon review by Solicitor Patrick Dougherty.
As for the proposed school, since the December meeting of the IUP Council of Trustees, the university has been in a formal exploration of the idea.
At that time IUP officials said could provide 420 jobs, $3 million in new state and local government revenue and $67 million a year in economic impact, to a community that already has an independent hospital (Indiana Regional Medical Center in White Township) and a state-owned university with a stated commitment to furthering rural health care.
IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said at the December meeting there may be a three-to-five-year accreditation window before the American Osteopathic Association’s Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation gives the idea its blessing.
“It is a rigorous process,” Council of Trustees Chair Samuel H. Smith said. “It requires a lot of attention.”
Nor would it come cheap, even though IUP is one of only 93 public universities in the United States with a high research activity designation; it has strong existing science and health programs, with 30 percent of its students enrolled in science, technology, engineering, math and health sciences majors; and it has a growing partnership with White Township’s Indiana Regional Medical Center.
