The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 said work is getting underway this month on the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.
“This is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to realign the Route 422 corridor between Kittanning and Indiana,” said Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana. “We have made much progress over the years and while there is much more to do, the Margaret Road interchange will be the most significant improvement to date. I am eager to see the project come to completion with minimal impact to the traveling public and look forward to advancing more projects along the corridor in the years ahead.”
The Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project will provide roadway realignment to improve the existing intersection, sight distance and geometrics along the Route 422 corridor between Indiana and Kittanning. The project incorporates two new structures consisting of a two-span steel girder bridge and a concrete box culvert. The two-span bridge is over Cherry Run and spans State Route 2005, locally known as Margaret Road.
Plum Contracting Inc. of Pittsburgh is contractor for the project. PennDOT District 10 officials said Plum crews will begin setting up erosion and sediment controls along with clearing trees and building access roads. After the clearing and tree removal, various utility relocation will begin.
Motorists are urged to use caution in the area as construction vehicles will be entering and exiting the construction site.
The project replaces an existing four-way intersection with a T-intersection relocated at a point approximately 1,600 feet to the west of the existing intersection. Numerous stormwater management facilities and new wetland areas will be constructed throughout the project limits. The estimated cost of construction is $25 million, with a projected completion date of June 2025.
“The improvements to the Margaret Road intersection with Route 422 have been anxiously awaited and are greatly needed, and I’m pleased to see that construction is set to begin,” said state Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, whose district includes Plumcreek Township. “This critical investment will help ensure greater safety for motorists while ensuring that wetlands are protected.”