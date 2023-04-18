The Rex Teneri Band will play from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at a dance of the Punxsutawney Area Groundhog Polka Club at the Punxsutawney Eagles Club. The dance is open to the public at a cost of $10 for admission.
Latest News
- Lifesteps to offer free developmental screenings
- Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky
- DEAR ABBY: Drunk uncle pushes family to the limit of tolerance
- SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant rocket in Texas
- A savvy shopper's secrets for buying in bulk: How to tell a bum deal from a real steal
- Police Log
- Fyock reminds public of bans on county lands, Allen Bridge
- Ford City man jailed after state police chase along county line
Most Popular
Articles
- Nolan Finley: EVs may be green, but are they sustainable?
- Ryan J. Gould
- Woman, three kids sought after shoplifting trip
- Late Deaths
- Debra Jean Green
- James Stewart Gallo
- White Township resident, business owner proposes noise ordinance
- Marion Center robotics team to travel to Texas for competition
- William E. Roland, Jr.
- Audrey Lynn George
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.