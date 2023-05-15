Those who haven’t taken the opportunity to mail in a ballot will have one more chance to vote Tuesday when polling places open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. across Indiana County and the commonwealth for the 2023 primary election.
Those who did get a ballot but haven’t mailed it in can drop it off at the Election Office in the Indiana County Court House no later than 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A drop box is available in the courthouse lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, then until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Some highlights on the ballot:
• A wide-open contest faces Indiana Area School District voters, while contests abound in such districts as Penns Manor Area and River Valley, and an incumbent is seeking write-in support after being bumped off in a court challenge in the United School District. Unless otherwise noted, all school board seats are four-year terms.
• Three Republicans appear to have no fall opponents for Indiana County row offices, while three Democrats are vying for two nods for the fall contest for commissioner.
• Three are running to fill retiring Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s post, while contests are on statewide ballots for Supreme and Commonwealth courts.
• The reduction of Indiana Borough Council from 12 to eight seats begins, as three four-year seats will be filled, two in the borough’s new West Ward No. 1, one in the new East Ward No. 2.
• In many communities beyond Indiana, write-ins will determine nominations, while others are unopposed. Exceptions include Cherryhill and Young townships.
Seeking school board nods
• Jacksonville/Blacklick Township and Young Township are part of the Apollo-Ridge School District, where five at-large seats are up for grabs and four incumbents are challenged by two other candidates. All six cross-filed: Board President Gregory A. Primm, Vice President Forrest Schultz and Directors Susan E. Wenckowski and Rebecca Webb Ross, as well as challengers Rocco S. Ali and Wayne Sodowsky. Director Rick Fetterman is retiring.
• Smicksburg and West Mahoning Township are in Region III of the Armstrong School District, where one opening exists. Melissa Venesky of Kittanning Township and Ashley McIntyre of South Bend Township have cross-filed as Democrats and Republicans, to fill the seat being vacated by School Director Stanley J. Berdell.
• William M. Boring of Cherry Tree is unopposed for both party nominations for a four-year term in Harmony Area School District Region 1 in Indiana County.
• One slot remains for a possible write-in candidate on Homer-Center’s at-large ballot. Four candidates, Christa Pontani Palmer, Gerald R. Bertig, Daniel R. Fabin and E’milie Aires, all cross-filed for five four-year terms.
• Thirteen have filed as Democrats, 12 as Republicans, for five at-large four-year seats on the Indiana Area School District board. Former White Township supervisor candidate Judith A. Holliday filed only as a Democrat, while cross-filers include Board President Walter A. Schroth and fellow incumbents Terry Kerr and Tamie R. Blank, as well as former School Director Doug Steve, Republican County Committeewoman Sally M. McCombie, and Quintina Thomas, JohnAllen Snyder, Patrick Schneider, Amanda Anderson, Krista Layne Sevajian, Chris Adams and Bailey Nace.
• Marion Center Area School District has two contests in three regions, with Christy Young, Ron Fulton and Eric Hankinson cross-filed for two seats in Region 2, and William C. McMillen and Travis R. Monroe cross-filed and Wyatt E. Farmery running only as a Republican, for one seat in Region 3. In Region 1, Gregg Sacco and Victoria Dicken cross-filed for two seats.
• Penns Manor Area School District has multiple cross-filed choices in all three of its regions. In Clymer, Region 1, incumbents Debora A. Tate and John Hardesty Sr. are challenged by Jack A. Smicklo Jr. In Cherryhill Township, Region 2, incumbents Jody Rainey and Wendy Williams are challenged by Erick Skultety and Sabrina Cramer. In Pine Township, Region 3, incumbent Board Vice President Jill A. Eckenrode is challenged in both party primaries by Chad Kuzemchak, while Christopher R. Cameron is running only as a Republican, for one four-year term.
• In Punxsutawney Area School District, including Banks and North Mahoning townships and part of Canoe Township in Indiana County, write-ins will determine two Democratic nominations. Board Vice President Dr. David Wachob of Indiana County and Cindy Taylor of Jefferson County also are on the Democratic ballot. Both cross-filed and are running along with incumbent Deneen Evans and fellow Jefferson County residents Doug Blose, Jessica L. Smith, Trevor Yount and Timothy A. Meterko for four nominations.
• In Purchase Line School District, Pam Gardner, Raymond T. Kauffman, Scott A. Beer, Sandra L. Fyock and Jeffrey S. Mountain cross-filed for five seats.
• Nine candidates are cross-filed for five seats in River Valley School District: In Region 1, Connie Constantino, Luke E. Faust and Sarah Rittenour are vying for two seats; In Region 2, Anthony Tim Canzano, Amie DePrimio, Mary Whitfield and Sofija Stevens also vie for two seats; In Region 3, Beverly Kusma Caranese and Tawnya Satler vie for one seat.
• Incumbent James J. Fry is seeking write-ins in United School District Region 3, where incumbent Aaron Conway is on both party ballots and Denny J. Blanar filed as a Republican. In Region 2, Daniel Cramer-Nagle and Wayne A. Waugh each cross-filed to fill a vacancy. In Region 1, incumbents Dan L. Henning and Hunter Overdorff cross-filed for two seats.
County office contests
• Three candidates will be chosen for Indiana County auditor come November. Two nominees are chosen from each party in the primary: Republicans Bonni S. Dunlap of Blairsville and Eric Miller of Clymer, and Democrats Samuel Bigham and Barbara Barker, both of Indiana.
• Likewise, three will be chosen as county commissioners in November. Republican incumbents Robin A. Gorman of Homer City and Mike Keith of Clymer are unopposed for two GOP nods, but Democratic incumbent Sherene Hess of Indiana is joined in a bid for two Democratic nods by Justin Reese of Indiana and Aaron Lehman of Homer City.
• Republican incumbents are on the ballot for district attorney (Bob Manzi), prothonotary and clerk of courts (Randy Degenkolb) and sheriff (Robert E. Fyock), but no Democrats filed for any of those offices.
Local and state courts
• For the Magisterial District 40-2-01 judgeship of retiring jurist Guy Haberl in Indiana Borough and part of White Township, Tony Sottile, AnnMarie Everett and Meghan M. Foulk each cross-filed for Republican and Democratic voters.
• In District 40-3-01, Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is unopposed on both party ballots.
• One seat is open on state Supreme Court. Two choices are available in each party primary. Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia A. McCullough is taking on Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Carolyn T. Carluccio on the Republican side while Superior Court Judges Daniel D. McCaffery and Deborah A. Kunselman are the Democratic choices.
• Two are open on state Superior Court. Unopposed in the GOP primary are Clarion County resident Maria Battista, who was a counsel for the state departments of Health and State and a prosecutor in Franklin and Venango counties, and Harry F. Smail Jr., a judge of the Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court since 2014. On the other hand, three Democrats seek two nods, Philadelphia Municipal Court Pat Dugan, Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Timika Lane and Pittsburgh attorney Jill Beck.
• Each party has two choices for one nod for Commonwealth Court. Republicans have Lehigh County attorney Josh Prince and Megan Martin, a Clarion County native and Cumberland County resident who formerly served as parliamentarian of the state Senate. Democrats have Philadelphia Municipal Court Supervising Civil Judge Matt Wolf and Pittsburgh attorney Bryan Neft.
Indiana and White Township
• In Indiana’s Ward No. 1, incumbents Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor and Council Vice President Kaycee Newell are running for Democratic nominations, while interim Councilwoman Jessica Frick will seek a full term in the Republican primary, running alongside newcomer Christopher Sevajian. In Indiana’s Ward No. 2, James McQuown is making a comeback bid, running for the Democratic nod, but doing so against incumbent Council President Peter Broad. Jason Beatty, a write-in candidate for council two years ago, is unopposed for the GOP nod in Ward No. 2.
• In White Township, no Democrats are running. Republican Kathleen Honacki is the only candidate for a six-year term as auditor, while for two six-year seats on the board of supervisors Tim Vislosky is challenging incumbents George Lenz and A.E. Gene Gemmell.
Other election highlights
• In Buffington Township, Republicans Lauren J. Sombronski and Jill L. Sherba are seeking a two-year job as tax collector.
• In Burrell Township, Republicans Laura Hutcheson and Ganene R. Smith will square off for a two-year term as tax collector.
• In Canoe Township, Republicans Elmer M. Williard and Glenn Mack each filed for a six-year term as supervisor.
• In Center Township, Republicans James Bence and Evan Bertig each filed for a six-year term as supervisor.
• In Cherryhill Township, Republicans seeking a six-year term as supervisor are Thomas D. Short, Bernard John Lieb, John C. Gromley and Bob Gahagan, while GOP candidates for a four-year term as supervisor are Gahagan and Gerald Howells.
• In Green Township, Republicans Michael P. Wilson Sr. and Eric D. Freeman are squaring off for a six-year term as supervisor.
• In East Mahoning Township, Republicans Rich Leydic Jr. and Andy Adamson seek a six-year term as supervisor.
• In Young Township, eight candidates have thrown their hats into the ring for two seats on the board of supervisors. Republicans Jason Toldi, James Allen Ferrington Jr. and Bob Sosnick and Democrats David Galinac and Donald Baker seek their party’s nods for a six-year term as supervisor, while Toldi and fellow Republicans Missy Johnson and Joseph Morgan Dunmire and Baker and fellow Democrat Ronald E. McClure each seek party nods for a four-year term as supervisor.
• In West Wheatfield Township, Republican Shawn M. Baird and Democrat Francis Lichtenfels Jr. seek their respective party nods for a six-year term as supervisor.
