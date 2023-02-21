The Indiana County Republican Committee plans a “Popcorn and Petitions” night Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Freedom Church, 951 Oakland Avenue, Indiana.
Petitions will be circulated for candidates running for Indiana County commissioner and other county row offices, and for magisterial district judge in District 40-2-1, including Indiana Borough and part of White Township.
The event is open to all registered Republican voters of Indiana County to come and sign petitions of Republican candidates. Petitions are being circulated for the spring primary through March 7.
The is no admission cost. Fast Times Screen Printing will supply the popcorn.