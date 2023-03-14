A day after federal officials intervened to shore up two troubled banks on opposite coasts, the CEO of Indiana’s First Commonwealth Bank said most other banks are in pretty good shape financially.
“Most banks are conservatively run and are in good shape,” T. Michael Price said. “The services we offer are diversified and solid.”
Price said that describes community banks across western Pennsylvania, such as First Commonwealth, which has 200,000-plus consumers and 10,000 small business customers, “from hair salons to restaurants to small businesses to light manufacturing.”
Put another way, Price said banks here have more of a “working class flavor than a bank in California that catered to technology and (initial public offerings).”
Price was asked for reaction after events in recent days that included federal takeovers of Silicon Valley and Signature banks, as well as a severe downturn in the stock price for such institutions as First Republic Bank of San Francisco.
“The complexion of our banks is quite a bit different in western Pennsylvania,” the FCB CEO said. “The average business has been with us for five to six years. Our average customer has been with us that long or longer.”
However, he said, that doesn’t describe the clientele of Silicon Valley Bank, which catered to “high-end deposits.”
“It is a niche bank and it is not diversified,” Price said of Silicon Valley. “Unfortunately, they had a classic run on the bank,” prompting federal regulators to close it and bring it under the control of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Federal officials said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen approved actions enabling the FDIC to act in a manner that fully protects all Silicon Valley depositors. Similar actions were taken by federal regulators with Signature Bank of New York.
First Republic fell $50.55 per share to $31.21 in New York Stock Exchange trading.
Among other major banks with regional ties, Citizens Financial Group fell $3.79 per share to $30.65, while PNC Financial Services fell $7.08 per share to $130.08 per share.
Local banks took lesser hits. FCB holding company First Commonwealth Financial Corporation stock closed 59 cents a share lower Monday at $12.94 in NYSE trading, while S&T Bank holding company S&T Bancorp stock also closed 59 cents a share lower at $33.48 in NASDAQ trading.
First Commonwealth recently completed its acquisition of Centric Financial Corporation, widening its reach farther east in Pennsylvania, to Harrisburg, Lancaster and Philadelphia as well as existing offices in other Pennsylvania and Ohio locations including Altoona, Canton, Cincinnati, Columbus, Pittsburgh, State College and Williamsport.
The Gazette reached out to First Commonwealth as well as S&T Bank, also based in Indiana. S&T declined comment.