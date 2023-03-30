More than two dozen conservation, business, clean energy, faith-based, and health organizations — some with area connections — have submitted a letter to Gov. Josh Shapiro reiterating their support for Pennsylvania participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
The group, also known as the Clean Power PA coalition, said RGGI, a multi-state carbon dioxide budget trading program, will cut dangerous pollution from power plants, create thousands of quality jobs, and invest in efforts to reduce consumer energy costs and bolster energy independence.
Many of the members are statewide in focus, including Solar United Neighbors, which recently completed a third sign-up for a solar cooperative in Indiana County. SUN has organized Indiana County coops in 2018, 2020 and 2022.
In their letter to the governor, the groups call RGGI an essential step to meet the governor’s commitment to put Pennsylvania on course to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and to “reject the false choice between protecting jobs and protecting our planet.”
That drew disagreement from state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, who said “RGGI would undoubtably cause more harm to Pennsylvania residents who are already facing higher energy costs as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”
RGGI has remained in the Pennsylvania courts, preventing implementation of a Sept. 1, 2021, state rulemaking known as the “CO2 (carbon dioxide) Budget Trading Program,” which aims to limit emissions of carbon dioxide “from fossil fuel-fired electric generating units with a nameplate capacity equal to or greater than 25 megawatts.”
Locally, that would include Homer City Generation LP in Center Township; Seward Generation LLC in East Wheatfield Township; and Keystone Generating Station in Plumcreek Township.
“Energy independence is national security and the natural resources beneath our feet need to be responsibly used,” Pittman said. “RGGI would impose a multi-billion-dollar compliance burden upon Pennsylvania electric generating units, which would then ripple through our entire state economy.”
The coalition quotes the governor’s March 7 budget address to the General Assembly, where he transitioned from referrals to the train derailment just over the Ohio border from Darlington Township, Beaver County, to insisting on a “need to protect our communities and safeguard our natural resources before disaster strikes,” where Shapiro said “my administration is tackling a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions here in Pennsylvania, and creating thousands of good-paying, union jobs in the process.”
He said he directed the Department of Environmental Protection under Acting Secretary Rich Negrin to draw down as much federal funding as possible to cap and plug more than 350,000 orphaned and abandoned wells that “make up nearly 8 percent of our total methane emissions.”
Shapiro did not mention RGGI in his budget address, but state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, said the governor “has shown his hand,” saying Shapiro “wants to create 32 RGGI-related jobs but, like his predecessor (Gov. Tom Wolf), has no plan to address the pending job losses in local communities, the inevitable rise in statewide energy prices and recognition of Pennsylvania’s existing natural resources as part of a balanced energy portfolio.”
However, Clean Power PA wrote, “RGGI is the most effective single action for Pennsylvania to tackle the climate crisis while improving public health, creating jobs, and providing for clean, reliable and affordable energy alternatives. It will allow Pennsylvania to secure its energy independence and keep energy costs low for families.”
Further, the coalition reiterated past criticism of efforts that they say undermine Pennsylvania’s ability to participate in RGGI, claiming they’re largely based on falsehoods, and pledged to work with the Shapiro administration to secure an economic, environmental and energy-independent future for Pennsylvania.
“As we continue to navigate uncertain economic times and a period of transition in the energy sector, RGGI’s market-based design is Pennsylvania’s best bet for both transitioning to a lowest-cost, cleaner energy future and boosting Pennsylvania’s economy, all while significantly reducing negative economic impacts on businesses, workers, and consumers,” Clean Power PA members wrote.
Pittman contends, “no matter what form of energy we want to utilize there will be an environmental impact, but efficient use of fossil fuel and green energy can co-exist in a well-balanced energy plan. RGGI is not that plan.”
The anti-RGGI Power PA Jobs Alliance, which locally includes Homer City Holdings and Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, insisted that “there is nothing ‘clean’ about (Clean Power PA’s) ultimate goals, which rely upon the industrialization of our mountains, farms and oceans with foreign labor-mined and made products. Nor is there any merit to imposing an $800 million annual carbon tax on electric generation, without any legislative authorization, that the Independent Fiscal Office already declared would be passed onto consumers and all acknowledge would eliminate thousands of union jobs.”
Clean Power PA members have insisted that the RGGI cap-and-trade program is not a tax, and did so again in their letter to the governor.
“In order to bring certainty to the market for energy producers, the RGGI states have established a Cost Containment Reserve, consisting of a quantity of allowances in addition to the cap which are held in reserve. These are sold if allowance prices exceed predefined price levels, so that the CCR will only trigger if emission reduction costs are higher than projected,” according to the Clean Power PA letter. “Proceeds from RGGI auctions are then invested into programs to help consumers save money on utility bills, create new clean energy jobs, and further reduce pollution.”
The pro-RGGI coalition said the initiative, in its 14-year history, “has invested $2.8 billion towards energy efficiency, leading to nearly $13.5 billion in consumer energy bill savings –- a return on investment of nearly $5 for every dollar invested. Importantly, overall electricity prices have fallen by 5.7 percent in RGGI states. RGGI is proven to have reduced consumer electricity bills while significantly reducing emission levels in participating states, and has done so at minimal cost to the energy sector.”
It also repeated the Wolf administration’s insistence that RGGI is a way to stimulate the Pennsylvania economy to the tune of $2 billion — and the addition of 30,000 jobs — while reducing harmful greenhouse gases as well as carbon pollution by up to 227 million tons by 2030.
It is a message pro-RGGI advocates have issued repeatedly to areas that have coal mining and coal-burning power plants.
“Such investments can also make up for the losses in coal communities, bolstering local economies as Pennsylvania’s reliance on coal-powered electricity plummets, as has been the case for more than a decade now (obviously without RGGI participation),” the Clean Power PA letter continued.
Anti-RGGI advocates such as Power PA Jobs Alliance said the initiative has effectively banned the construction of new and efficient natural gas plants in Pennsylvania and, instead, incentivized construction of such plants in Ohio and West Virginia, which are not part of RGGI and the alliance predicts “will never be subject to RGGI.”