This week is both Conservation District Week and National Library Week.
The Indiana County Board of Commissioners honored both with two of the proclamations approved at Wednesday’s board meeting.
“Conservation districts were created in Pennsylvania in 1945 in response to the dust bowl of the 1930s to improve soil and water conservation,” Commissioner R. Michael Keith read from the proclamation marking “Conservation District Week” in Pennsylvania.
“Conservation districts are local units of government established under state law to carry out natural resource management programs,” Commissioner Robin A. Gorman read.
“Each county in Pennsylvania has a conservation district except for Philadelphia,” Keith read. Keith recalled becoming familiar with the 75-year-old Indiana County Conservation District 13 years ago, while he was still a supervisor in Rayne Township.
“Districts work with many partners including government agencies, private organizations, businesses and others, to accomplish their mission of supporting and helping landowners to conserve natural resources,” read Commissioner Sherene Hess, who chairs the ICCD board.
National Library Week calls attention to public libraries in such communities as Indiana, Homer-Center, Blairsville, Burrell Township and Saltsburg.
“Libraries have long served as trusted institutions, often the heart of their cities, towns, schools and academic campuses,” Gorman read from that county proclamation.
“We recognize librarians as information professionals who provide expertise, services and guidance for patrons to access credible sources and material, making their own informed decisions about the world today,” Hess read.
“The PA Forward, Literacy is POWER, initiative highlights how libraries and staffs encourage literacy in basic, information, civic and social, health, and financial (ways), which contributes to greater personal and community success,” Keith read.
Kate Geiger, director of the Indiana Free Library, which is next door to the Indiana County Court House, said 60 percent of those living in the Indiana Area School District (Indiana and Shelocta boroughs, White and Armstrong townships) have library cards.
She was on hand along with IFA Board President Josie Cunningham and board members Linda Jones and Lillian Clemons to receive the county’s proclamation on behalf of all libraries across the county.
