Join the American Legion Post 141 and the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County for the third annual National Vietnam War Veterans Day program March 29, dedicated to thanking and honoring Vietnam veterans and their families.
The HGSIC is partnering with the American Legion Auxiliary Post 141, VFW Post 1989, and the Sons of the American Legion Post 141 for this event.
The evening will feature guest speakers, a display of “Indiana’s Wall That Heals,” music and other displays paying tribute to Vietnam veterans.
The program begins at 6 p.m. at Richard W. Watson American Legion Post 141, 534 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are appreciated for planning purposes. RSVP by calling (724) 463-9600 or visiting hgsic.org.