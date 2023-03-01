Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson is asking Pennsylvanians to provide input on the stakeholder engagement process for developing two plans, the State Digital Equity Plan, and the commonwealth’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Five-Year Action Plan.
A two-week public comment period began Monday and ends March 10. Afterward, PBDA will host two meetings on March 16 to discuss updates to the plan based on feedback received, one at 11 a.m. for in-person and virtual participation in the Keystone Desert Room of the Keystone Building, 400 North St., Harrisburg, the other at 6 p.m. for a virtual audience only.
“The authority understands that different users have different needs, barriers, and preferences for engagement,” Carson said. “Feedback on our stakeholder engagement strategy and developing partnerships with communities, organizations, and individuals who are already doing this work is essential to our success.”
The State Digital Equity Plan, also known as the State Digital Equity Stakeholder Engagement Plan, will focus on engaging eight primary populations as required through federal guidance — aging individuals, incarcerated individuals, veterans, individuals with disabilities, English learners, individuals with low levels of literacy, individuals who are members of an ethnic or racial minority, or individuals living in rural areas — to offer achievable objectives, and measurable outcomes.
The plan can be viewed on the PBDA website and includes two digital equity roundtable discussions, community surveys, participation by the authority in community events, in-person community conversations held around the commonwealth, and measurable outcomes.
Digital equity is also a core component of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment or BEAD program and its Five-Year Action Plan, which will incorporate digital equity and inclusion needs, goals, and implementation strategy.
More details are available on PBDA’s page on the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s dced.pa.gov website.