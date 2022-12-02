On the first day that his 41st Senatorial District extended into Punxsutawney and some areas of southern Jefferson County, state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, joined state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, in announcing a state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant of $1 million toward a comprehensive revitalization plan for Punxsutawney.
Punxsutawney Borough is getting the RACP grant to go toward implementation of that plan, starting with installation of a new solar power system, meant to provide enough power to supply electricity to numerous entities owned by the borough.
The two lawmakers said that grant will free up additional money for other developments in the community, while providing for a possible surplus of energy that can be sold to generate additional revenue for the borough.
“This grant is the first phase of developing a solar panel farm in Punxsutawney,” Borough Manager Toby Santik said. “Once the second phase is completed, the revenues that were once used to pay these bills will now be able to be applied to other projects the borough so badly needs to address. The savings to the borough will be in excess of $213,000.”
Area recreational opportunities would be among the entities that would benefit from the plan.
“I applaud local leaders for establishing such a robust revitalization plan and I was proud to join with my colleagues to advocate for this substantial state investment in our region,” Pittman said. “This funding will strengthen our local community by lowering the utility burden on the borough, and by putting money back into its coffers, while also increasing recreational opportunities for local residents through updates to the Harmon Field Park.”
Smith said it is important to tap into all available resources any time there is an opportunity to improve the overall quality of life in the his district, which covers all of Jefferson County and northern communities in Indiana County.
“I am always grateful to play a role in bringing home state funding for worthwhile projects, such as the Punxsutawney Comprehensive Revitalization Plan, with the objective of making our communities even better places to live, work and raise a family,” Smith said.
RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.
As of Thursday, because of reapportionment, Pittman’s district is being shifted from Butler County into additional areas of Westmoreland County as well as the Punxsutawney area in Jefferson County.
His 41st District retains areas in Armstrong and Indiana counties.