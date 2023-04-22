Cherish Kauffman, of Mahassey, a senior at Purchase Line High School, set to graduate May 31, 2023.
She also planned, organized and will conduct the inaugural Purchase Line Leadership Conference on April 28 with minimal assistance.
Kauffman, who is president of her local Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) chapter and Pennsylvania’s SADD student of the year, organized the conference to address mental health needs in her community, something she “felt called to do” after experiencing her own mental health issues.
“A few years ago,” she said. “I struggled with my own mental health and I felt alone because no one was talking about it. I eventually reached out to friends, my principal and my school psychologist, and then heard similar stories to mine.”
Kauffman, 18, says 70 students from seven schools will be attending the conference. The high schools planning to attend include Purchase Line, Penn Cambria, Penns Manor, Harmony, Homer Center, Northern Cambria and Portage.
She observed students struggle with depression, anxiety and bullying, and had the idea for the leadership conference at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. She felt it was most important that no one felt alone.
“It’s a small school where everyone knows everyone,” Kauffman said, “With that comes a lot of judgmental people and conversations. We shouldn’t judge people based on what they can’t control.
“A lot of people I know suffer from issues with self-worth and confidence.”
She met with the new principal, Greg Shingle, before beginning her planning. She eventually moved the conference to April after scheduling conflicts and some challenges she faced while putting the conference together.
“There were so many moving parts,” said Kauffman, who will attend IUP for early childhood education. “I was doing a lot at the same time and talking to a lot of people at the same time. Being in school, I had to get everything done at night.”
The conference will consist of three workshops, one of which will be led by the Tobacco Resistance Unit (TRU), a keynote speech, lunch, and attendees will receive a T-shirt supplied by B&B Screen Printing in Clymer. Lunch will be provided by the Purchase Line High School cafeteria.
The keynote speech will include three speakers who are Purchase Line High School alumni — Justin Mingle, Alesia Mingle and Trista Lynn Long, all of Gym Therapy Inc., a mental health and fitness community in Indiana County, according to its Facebook page.
According to Kauffman, Justin will talk about his experience living with bipolar disorder, Alesia will discuss her experience as a recovering addict, and Long will talk about eating disorders.
For the workshops, Kauffman says her SADD chapter will talk about the work they do and how they became “one of the most active chapters in Pennsylvania.” She will discuss her story and what she was able to accomplish, and the TRU workshop will teach attendees about tobacco and its long-term mental health effects.
All her hard work will culminate into something she hopes Purchase Line students can feel proud about.
“I hope,” Kauffman said, “this conference helps students who are worrying about the future and to push through what they’re going through and come out stronger on the other side.”