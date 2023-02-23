Quota of Indiana is actively planning for its annual Sound Beginnings Social on March 10 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
The event will benefit local community service initiatives supported by Quota, which in its 64 years as an organization has supported local organizations that focus on creating sound beginnings in our community for women, children and the deaf, hard of hearing and speech impaired.
Tickets for the event are $25 per person in advance (or $35 at the door) and includes light hors d’ouevres and beverage sampling courtesy of Holiday Beverage, Noble Stein Brewing Co., Stone Bridge Brewing Co., Twisted Vine Winery and Woody Lodge Winery.
Food is being sponsored by the following businesses: Helwig Insurance, The Lee Ann Henry Real Estate Team, Upstreet Financial, InFirst Bank, Kovalchick Corporation, Sen. Joe Pittman and Kuzneski Insurance. Basket raffle items will include sports memorabilia, event tickets, jewelry, home items, beverage baskets as well as many other giveaways.
Thanks to the sponsorship from Frick-Ketrow Insurance Agency, Acoustic Fingers will provide live music during the event. Special thanks to the Fraternal Order of the Eagles for donating the venue and services as well as Vision Creative Solutions for donating ticket printing.
Tickets are available from any Quotarian or at the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, Helwig Insurance or online at www. indypaquota.org.
Quota of Indiana continues an active schedule of community service in addition to its speech and hearing program. Donations totaled more than $13,000 in 2022 to local organizations such as The CARE Center of Indiana County, Christopher’s Light, YMCA of Indiana County, Chevy Chase Center, Indiana County Community Action Program, Love Basket, The Salvation Army of Indiana, Hopeful Hearts of Indiana, Evergreen After School Club and Children & Youth Services.
In addition to charitable donations, club members have supported families through the Salvation Army Treasures for Children program; have made a significant contribution to the Miracle League of Indiana County; done fundraising and conducted mentoring events for children in the Big Hearts Little Hands program at the Indiana County YMCA; mentored young women and men in the Children and Youth Services program; provided financial support to the Healing Hearts grief center; and gifted money, support and volunteer time to many other community service initiatives.
Quota of Indiana has over 50 members, and membership in Quota is open to everyone. Meetings are held monthly at the Indiana Country Club. For more information on Quota, contact club president Julia Santello at indianaquotaprez@gmail.com, visit www.indypa quota.org or follow Quota of Indiana on Facebook.