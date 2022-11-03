The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation invites the public to view plans regarding the bridge replacement project of the existing structure (Rearick Road Bridge #1) carrying Rearick Road (State Route 3010) over Blacklegs Creek in Young Township.
The presentation will be available from Nov. 7 through Nov. 18, through the www.PennDOT.gov/District10 webpage. Click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Indiana County box, and then choose Rearick Road Bridge #1 Project tile.
PennDOT officials said the purpose of the virtual plans display for this bridge replacement project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design, and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.
Construction of the project is anticipated for summer of 2024 using a detour. An online presentation of the project has been posted which outlines and explains the proposed plans and schedule for this project.
The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested.
If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or concerns that require individual attention, contact Kurt Kretchman, project manager, at kkretchman@pa.gov or 724-357-4804.