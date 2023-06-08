The American Red Cross experienced a concerning shortfall in blood and platelet donations last month, said Nicole Roschella, regional communications manager for the Greater Pennsylvania Region of the Red Cross.
She said the public can help ensure a strong blood supply this summer by making and keeping an appointment to give in the weeks ahead.
Locally, the next blood drives are scheduled Friday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at Blairsville VFW Post 5821 along U.S. Route 22; Monday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at the Elderton Volunteer Fire Company hall along Williams Street in Elderton; and then June 26 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church Street, Indiana, and June 28 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 475 South 13th Street, Indiana.
As a thank-you, Roschella said, all who come to give in June will get a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice, and they’ll also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.
