The American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Chapter is asking the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies.
Type O negative blood donors are especially needed right now, the Red Cross said.
Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situations.
Type O positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.
The Red Cross said all who come to give blood now through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, while those who come to give through May 31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game® in Seattle.
Upcoming area blood drives include:
• Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Penns Manor Area High School, 6003 Route 553, four miles outside Clymer.
• Tuesday from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 493, 79 Mullen Ave., Homer City.
• May 18 from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 5540 Route 259, Brush Valley.
• May 22 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church Street, Indiana.
• May 26 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township.
