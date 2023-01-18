Refugee Working Group of Indiana plans to meet Thursday to mark the Year of the Rabbit (the Chinese Lunar New Year, which actually begins Sunday), and seeks volunteers who have United States passports to bring in an Afghan refugee who is coming to the U.S. via Dubai and Tijuana, Mexico.
Indiana Borough Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor, an RWG co-founder, said help is needed to bring a young man from Afghanistan.
“He needs assistance in Tijuana, Mexico, seeking asylum to the U.S.,” Sunhachawi-Taylor said.
RWG will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Lemoona House Restaurant, 701 Philadelphia St., in downtown Indiana.
The agenda includes a scheduled update from Sponsor Circle #1, as well as Afghan, Burmese and Ukrainian refugees and spring plans.
Sunhachawi-Taylor said the refugee’s family is in Dubai and contacted her and RWG through Rian Smith at the School of Leadership, Afghanistan or SOLA.
SOLA in turn is an Afghan-led boarding school for Afghan girls, the first and only of its kind, which was forced in 2021 to move from Kabul to the African nation of Rwanda.
The Indiana councilwoman has known Smith, a former executive director of SOLA, since the 1980s.
“She and I met in Israel, in Kfar Shamaryahu, at Walworth Barbour American International School,” Sunhachawi-Taylor said.
According to former RWG co-founder Jack Hanna, a Clymer attorney, there is something that could help bring that refugee in, that was just posted recently by the U.S. State Department.
It is form DS-4317, titled “Family Reunification Assistance for Afghan Parolees’ Immediate Family Members Outside the United States.”
According to the State Department, refugees are being told that “the U.S. Government may be able to offer departure assistance for your spouse and your unmarried children under the age of 21 who are outside the United States if you are an Afghan national who entered the United States under humanitarian parole and you currently remain a parolee, or you were paroled into the United States and subsequently granted Temporary Protected Status.”
Form DS-4317 continues, “with this assistance, your lawful spouse and your unmarried children under the age of 21 may be eligible for admission to the United States as refugees. You may apply for your children who are unmarried and were under the age of 21 on August 14, 2021.”