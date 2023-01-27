Students from Indiana and Leechburg are among 198 nominees announced by the U.S. Department of Education for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
Gabriel A. Kenning, of Indiana, a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School, and Kathryn J. Huth, of Leechburg, a senior at St. Joseph High School in Natrona Heights, are among this year’s class being considered for demonstrating exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts, as well as career and technical education fields.
“I am delighted to recognize the students across Pennsylvania nominated as candidates for this year’s U.S. Presidential Scholars Program,” said acting state Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “I am incredibly proud of these students for the hard work and dedication they put into their studies and for going above and beyond in community service, displaying outstanding leadership skills and doing their part to make the commonwealth a better place for all Pennsylvanians.”
Each year, up to 161 students throughout the United States are named as Presidential Scholars. In 2022, three students in Pennsylvania were chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholars.