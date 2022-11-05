NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Sunday marks the 100th anniversary of the Reilly Mine disaster that claimed 77 lives, injured 31, and rocked what then was the heart of bituminous “coal country” in west-central Pennsylvania.
The event on the morning of Nov. 6, 1922, in what then was Spangler Borough (now merged with Barnesboro as Northern Cambria Borough) came to be known as “Black Monday.”
It severely affected families at that time and continued to influence many descendants who still live and work in the community, though it no longer associated with coal the way it was well into the 1980s.
Organizers of an anniversary program scheduled Sunday say the event helped to shape safety laws that have served to protect all mine workers in Pennsylvania.
The program is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Contres-Greer Social Hall, 1700 Kennedy Ave., in the heart of what once was Spangler.
It will include a re-dedication of the Reilly Monument, located next door to the social hall.
Through the support of community organizations, businesses and individuals, the monument has been re-furbished, the surrounding site upgraded, and a historical sign has been created and installed.
Prior to that program, displays will be open for viewing starting at 11 a.m. Organizers said these will include photos and articles relating to the disaster, information honoring the individual victims and a display of coal mining equipment and artifacts.
The keynote speaker for the 1 p.m. event will be Brian Sanson, international secretary-treasurer of the United Mine Workers of America. Sanson has been an official of the UMWA since 2000.
Prior to that, he began his career in the coal industry with the Mine Workers Local 1582 in St. Albans, in Kanawha County, W.Va., where he worked performing construction and maintenance for employers that made up the Association of Bituminous Contractors.
The UMWA once was a dominant force in the tri-county area around Spangler, with its District 2 headquarters just down the road in the Cambria County seat of Ebensburg. (It now is based in Uniontown, Fayette County, with sub-district offices, including one in Lucernemines.)
According to the UMWA District 2 papers maintained at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the area receiving the designation of District 2 comprised most of what was considered to be Central Pennsylvania including Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Fulton, Huntingdon, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Somerset, and Tioga counties, part of Bedford County, and most of Armstrong and Indiana counties.
Today, District 2 covers UMWA members in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada, with local unions in New York, Pennsylvania and Nova Scotia.
Other community leaders will also participate in Sunday’s event, and a bell-ringing ceremony is planned to honor the 77 lost miners with descendants of those victims honoring their relatives.