From Erie and Jamestown, N.Y., to United School District and Indiana’s Artists Hand, multiple events are being scheduled during Remake Learning Days as hosted by Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 from May 4-23.
The event returns for a third year to northwestern Pennsylvania, as anchored by Riverview (which locally includes Punxsutawney Area School District, extending into some northern Indiana County municipalities), as it coordinates the event in collaboration with Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5, Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9, White Township-based ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 (covering most of Armstrong and Indiana counties) and Midwestern Intermediate Unit 4.
Remake Learning Days invites children and their families to make space for wonder that unlocks worlds of knowledge and fun through dynamic learning experiences.
“Our region is home to rich natural beauty that harbors lessons in everything from science to art,” said Dr. Michael Stahlman, IU 6 executive director. “Remake Learning makes nature our habitat for learning and opens our eyes to the lessons that surround us every day.”
In all, 75 events are on the calendar in the region covered by those four intermediate units, including:
• On May 4, one can experience for free a first VR session on Meta Quest 2 headsets, at the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center, 665 Philadelphia St., Indiana. It will be open to up to 10 people at a time and families are welcome.
• Also on May 4, Punxsutawney Area Elementary School, 465 Beyer Ave., Punxsutawney, invites those ages 8-13 to think like Yoda and “Code With Us, You Will.” Admission is free.
• On May 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., “The Magic of Abstract Painting” is a free opportunity for students to use masking techniques to develop layers of paint, considering the use of the elements of art, at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
• Also on May 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., youngsters ages 8-18 can tour The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana, with a parent or grandparent, for an admission charge in the $1-10 range.
• On May 7 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Indiana County Conservation District, in Kennedy King Park at 620 Josephine Ave., White Township, will have a program for “Future Gardeners of Indiana County, ages 5 to adult. Admission is free.
• On May 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at ARIN IU 28, 2895 West Pike, White Township, there will be a STEMtastic Adventure Night, free for all ages, focusing on the world of robotics, coding, drones and outdoor activities.
• Also on May 8 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., A-C Valley Family Center, 210 Cooper Ave., Parker, will have “Around The World” for children up to 7 years of age. Admission is free.
• On May 11 from 6 to 8 p.m., United Elementary School, 10780 Route 56 East, Armagh, will have an Academic Fair for those ages 5-10. Admission is free.
• On May 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., it is “Lattes and Literature: A Celebration with Student Authors,” offering books written and illustrated by Freeport Area School District students, free for all ages at 1833 Coffee and Tea Company, 300 Fifth St., Freeport.
• On May 13 from 1 to 4 p.m., a STEM Play Day will be offered for free for youngsters from 2 to 18 and for adults at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
• On May 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., Armstrong center for Community Learning will have “Knee High to Nature: Soil and Worms,” at the Outdoor Discovery Center at Crooked Creek, 142 Kerr Road, near Ford City.
• On May 17 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., “ETC K-12 Presents: How to Hydrate a Parched Spectre” with “the one and only visible and invisible XR Goldberg Machine that exists,” free for all ages at Saltsburg Elementary School, 199 Trojan Lane, Saltsburg.
• Also on May 17, it is “Remake RVIS” at Redbank Valley Intermediate School, 1306 Truittsburg Road, Hawthorn, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., free to all ages 8 to adult, as RVIS students offer the community a variety of technology tools they use each day in school.
• On May 19, it is a virtual event, “Ask a PPG Scientist,” free to all ages from 1 to 2 p.m. It’s an open panel discussion about the typical day in the life of a PPG scientist: what they are currently working on, what they studied in school, what path they took to get to where they currently are currently in their career, and more.
• On May 21 from 2 to 3 p.m., there will be an opportunity for “Families (to) Grow a Garden” at the Indiana Community Garden, in Mack Park, 752 S. Sixth St., White Township.
Beyond Remake Learning Days:
• On May 31, Homer-Center School District, 45 Wildcat Lane, Center Township, will have “Connecting Curriculum Through Camping” from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., offered free to those ages 5-10, to help them connect with STEAM and reading activities.
Other events are scheduled for such locations as Butler, Tarentum and Rimersburg. A full list of events can be found at the remakelearningdays.org website.
Similar events are scheduled across 15 regions across the United States, including six within Pennsylvania, and spans the globe, with international locations in Uruguay, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
Most events are free to youths and families.