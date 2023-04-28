Through May, Remake Learning Days in Pennsylvania will have dozens of “Career Ready PA Backpack Challenge” events, including a long list in Indiana County.
“We have more than 540 events and 375 of them meet the Career Ready PA standards,” said Yu-Ling Cheng, Pittsburgh-based co-producer of Remake Learning Days, who has overseen the entirety of that festival and its growth across the United States and three other countries.
Remake Learning Days has become the largest family-friendly learning festival in the United States, with a total of more than 2,500 events, reaching nearly 200,000 families. This year, the festival includes nearly 1,000 events across more than a dozen U.S. regions, as well as events in New Zealand, Uruguay, and the United Kingdom.
Working with co-producer Dorie Taylor, Cheng said, “In 2021 we started a partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Education to focus on their Career Ready PA initiative.”
That initiative is designed to help K-12 students learn about exciting career options while also developing vital skills for which employers are looking.
“All students in Pennsylvania must maintain a career portfolio,” Cheng said.
And the local events in May all can help with that portfolio, she said:
• Technology and Entrepreneurship Center, 665 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, has virtual reality sessions utilizing Meta Quest 2 headsets on May 4, 11 and 18. They are free for all ages but registration is required by May 3 by emailing info@TECenter.org.
• The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, will have “The Magic of Abstract Painting” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 6. It is also free and is designed for youth and families.
• Also on May 6, there will tours of The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission for a parent or grandparent with one child is $5.
• On May 7 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and May 11 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Indiana County Conservation District will have a free “Future Gardeners of Indiana County” event at the Chevy Chase Community Garden in Kennedy King Park in White Township.
• On May 8 from 5 to 7 p.m., ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, 2895 West Pike Road, White Township, will have a free-to-the-public “STEMtastic Adventure Night,” exploring robotics, coding, drones and outdoor activities.
• On May 13 from 1 to 4 p.m., Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, will have a “STEM Play Day” featuring various STEM games and kits. It, too, is free to the public.
• On May 21 from 2 to 3 p.m., “Families Grow A Garden” at the Indiana Community Garden in Mack Park, 752 South Sixth Street, White Township. It also is free to the public and https://www.indianacountyparks.org/ has more details.
• Homer-Center School District is sponsoring “Connecting Curriculum Through Camping” on May 31 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 45 Wildcat Lane, Center Township. It also is free to the public and https://homercenter.org has more details.
Other events can be found at the https:// remakelearningdays.org website.
