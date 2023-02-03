A new report suggests that Pennsylvania is facing a dire and worsening teacher shortage crisis that began over a decade ago and was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is our hope that the report will serve as a resource for policymakers, advocates and education leaders as they work to address this crisis from their respective vantage points at the start of a new gubernatorial administration and legislative session,” said Laura Boyce, a co-author of “#PANeedsTeachers: Addressing Pennsylvania’s Teacher Shortage Crisis Through Systemic Solutions.”
Boyce is executive director of Teach Plus Pennsylvania, a state chapter of a national organization founded in 2007 to address what it called a growing need for authentic teacher leadership to transform the nation’s schools and education system.
In response, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, which includes Indiana University of Pennsylvania, is touting a plan that would utilize additional state funding to enroll and graduate more students in six high-growth, in-demand careers, including education, as well as nursing, social services, computer science, engineering and business.
PASSHE spokesman Kevin Hensil said the state-owned network of universities is asking Harrisburg for an additional $112 million, including $56.5 million that would provide education students (aspiring teachers) with direct financial aid to lower the price to attend a PASSHE university.
“Cost is a major cause of the current labor shortage, so lowering the cost will encourage more people to begin their education, continue through graduation, become certified by the state and start teaching in classrooms,” Hensil said.
“Each education student would save an average of $1,500 a year, with high-need education students saving an average of $6,500 a year.”
Teach Plus Pennsylvania said its instructional leadership work began in 2017 with a T3 program in the School District of Philadelphia.
The organization said T3 is an innovative teacher leadership program that trains, coaches and supports experienced, effective teachers to lead teams of peers to improve student academic outcomes across grade levels.
Through support from the William Penn Foundation and Neubauer Family Foundation, T3 started out with 36 teacher leaders in grades K-8 in five schools. Since 2017, the program has expanded to support 25 schools across the School District of Philadelphia and Independence Mission Schools in Philadelphia.
In September of last year, Teach Plus Pennsylvania brought 150 policymakers, K-12 and higher education leaders, and non-profit and advocacy leaders to Harrisburg to discuss their perspectives on the teacher shortage and begin developing solutions.
Among those who agree is the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, the state-owned network of institutions that include Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“Pennsylvania has a well-documented teacher shortage,” PASSHE spokesman Kevin Hensil said. “In fact, last year the state Department of Education issued more emergency teaching permits than new certifications for teachers from in-state programs.”
Hensil said State System universities were created more than a century ago (including IUP, once known as Indiana State Teachers College) to train teachers and continue to have a major role in preparing Pennsylvania’s teachers for the classroom.
“Education is the second most enrolled program in the State System,” Hensil said.
“4,102 education students graduated from a PASSHE university in 2020-21. 23 percent of the state’s education workforce graduated from a PASSHE university since 2004.”
IUP and other PASSHE schools merited a footnote in the Teach Plus Pennsylvania report.
“In the highest-performing education systems around the world, there are fewer than 10 teacher preparation programs preparing all of the nation’s teachers, making it possible to ensure rigor and consistent high quality across programs,” the report said. “Finland, for example, accredits only eight teacher preparation programs, all housed in top research universities.”
In contrast, the report continued, there are 126 approved teacher preparation providers in Pennsylvania, including 91 traditional higher education providers, 32 alternative program providers housed in institutions of higher education, and three independent alternative program providers.
“In total,” the report said, “these 126 providers offer 1,419 different approved programs (each certification area offered at each provider is considered a separate program), although the number of students enrolled varies widely, with many approved programs producing zero or very few candidates.”
Those providers include 12 — “mainly PA State System of Higher Education and state-related schools” — that produce more than half of the total program graduates statewide.
That includes 187 from IUP, 390 from West Chester, 299 from Kutztown, 257 from Millersville, 209 from Slippery Rock, 194 from Bloomsburg, 171 from East Stroudsburg, and 161 from Edinboro.
Additionally, outside PASSHE, providers include Penn State University’s main campus in University Park (386), Temple University (305), and two private schools, St. Joseph’s University (159) in Philadelphia and Duquesne University (134) in Pittsburgh.
The report also states that Pennsylvania “does not collect longitudinal data that would allow us to measure the success of these programs based on persistence of their graduates in the classroom, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education no longer conducts on-site program reviews, instead relying on provider self-reporting to ensure program quality and adherence to state requirements.”
Teach Plus Pennsylvania also suggested that “program completion rates and certification exam pass rates vary widely from program to program and provider to provider, suggesting inconsistent quality among these providers.”
Hensil said PASSHE’s plan for funding to graduate more teachers and other students for high-demand jobs, “will be a major part of our conversations with the governor and legislature as the state budget progresses.”
The state-owned universities also seek to keep those graduates within the Keystone State.
“Nearly 80 percent of PASSHE education graduates remain in Pennsylvania three years after graduation,” Hensil said. “Our students are from Pennsylvania, and they continue to live and work here.”