A staff member working with U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, brought the 14th District Congressman’s constituent service to Indiana Borough Wednesday, on the first of what will be a monthly 9 a.m.-4 p.m. service in the county courthouse annex building at 827 Water St.
“We had a couple people here today,” said Sarah Youngdahl, the congressman’s district director, who has worked with Reschenthaler since his days in the Pennsylvania State Senate from Pittsburgh’s South Hills.
Services to be offered will include assistance with such federal entities as Veterans Affairs, Social Security and the Internal Revenue Service.
Youngdahl also took the opportunity to introduce herself to the Indiana County Board of Commissioners, whose monthly meetings will include the same second Wednesday when Reschenthaler will have office hours along Water Street.
Her association with the Congressman then would precede the recent remapping of Pennsylvania Congressional districts, which put most of Indiana County into the 14th while leaving areas north of Marion Center in the 15th which still is served by U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township.
Youngdahl said there would be at least one staffer coming to Indiana each month, though the staff assignments will rotate among several individuals working for Reschenthaler, whose district covers much of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Changes in his district prompted the closing of a constituent office in Greensburg. Instead, Reschenthaler will open shop later this month at 5856 State Route 981 near St. Vincent College in suburban Latrobe (Unity Township). The old Greensburg number will serve the new Latrobe office, (724) 219-4200.
His district covers most of Westmoreland County, except for areas around Irwin and North Huntingdon Township that are in the district of U.S. Rep. Summer Lee, D-Swissvale.
Reschenthaler also has a constituent office in Washington, Pa., and in Washington, D.C.