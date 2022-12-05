U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, whose 14th Congressional District now officially includes most of Indiana County, told constituents in a weekend newsletter that he had been named by House Majority Whip-elect Tom Emmer, R-Minn., as Chief Deputy Whip for the 118th Congress, which begins Jan. 3.
Emmer was elected as majority whip at a Nov. 15 meeting where U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was re-elected as what now will be majority leader of the U.S. House.
“Republicans have a tremendous opportunity to deliver on our commitment to America and serve as a vital check on President Biden’s disastrous agenda,” said Reschenthaler, referring to the pledges announced in September by then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who could be elected speaker of the House when Congress convenes next month.
“Whether it’s securing the border, lowering the cost of living or providing critical oversight on the Biden administration, much work needs to be done to turn our nation around,” Reschenthaler told his constituents. “And I couldn’t be happier to get to the bottom of these critical issues for the American people.”
In Indiana County, most of South Mahoning Township is in the new 14th, as are all of Armstrong, Blacklick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, Conemaugh, East Wheatfield, Green, Pine, Rayne, Washington, West Wheatfield, White and Young townships, and the boroughs of Armagh, Blairsville, Cherry Tree, Clymer, Creekside, Ernest, Homer City, Indiana, Plumville, Saltsburg and Shelocta.
The 14th also covers all or part of Westmoreland, Washington, Greene, Fayette and Somerset counties.