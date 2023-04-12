The office of U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, is seeking submissions for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition from high schoolers in Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District, which locally includes most of Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
Submissions are due by May 3 at 5 p.m.
Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches by 4 inches and not weigh more than 15 pounds. All artwork must be framed and not exceed the above dimensions.
The winning artwork from the 14th District competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol, alongside the winning artwork from other participating districts across the country.
To view full submission guidelines, complete a student release form, or get information on how to submit an entry, visit Reschenthaler's website or call his Latrobe district office at (724) 219-4200.