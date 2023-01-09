Members of the staff of 14th District U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, will set up shop in the Indiana County Court House Annex, 827 Water St., Indiana, on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Reschenthaler, whose district now includes more than two-thirds of Indiana County, is sending staff members for mobile hours across his district, to offer increased assistance to anyone experiencing issues with a federal agency.
“At these events,” the congressman said, “my staff will be able to help you and your family access public benefits such as Social Security and Medicare, federal grant funding, passports and visas, immigration and naturalization services, veterans’ benefits, and the IRS.”
Other upcoming mobile office hours are Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Somerset County Planning Conference Room, 300 N. Center Ave., Suite 540, Somerset; and Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Connellsville Municipal Building, at 110 N. Arch St. in that Fayette County city.
The 14th District congressman also has offices at 342 Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C. — (202) 225-2065; and 14 S. Main St. in Washington, Pa. — (724) 206-4800.