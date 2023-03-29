House Chief Deputy Majority Whip Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, said his staff will hold mobile office hours at various locations throughout Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District next month, to offer increased assistance to constituents experiencing problems with a federal agency.
During these mobile office sessions, constituents can receive help with Social Security and Medicare issues, federal grant funding, passports and visas, immigration and naturalization services, veterans’ benefits, and the IRS.
Locally, Indiana Mobile Office Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 12 at the Indiana County Courthouse Annex, 827 Water St. (next door to The Indiana Gazette).
All those mobile events will be conducted between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.