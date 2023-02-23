U.S. House Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, said his staff will hold office hours in March at various locations throughout his 14th Congressional District.
Included are hours on March 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indiana County Court House Annex, 827 Water St., Indiana.
The office hours are meant to offer increased assistance to constituents experiencing problems with a federal agency.
During these sessions, constituents can receive help with Social Security and Medicare issues, federal grant funding, passports and visas, immigration and naturalization services, veterans’ benefits and the IRS.
Other dates and locations for the mobile hours, all from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., are March 2 at the Greene County Office Building, 93 E. High St., Waynesburg; March 3 at the Fayette County Courthouse, 61 E. Main St., Uniontown; March 9 in the Somerset County Planning Conference Room, 300 North Center Ave., Suite 540, Somerset; and March 21 at the Connellsville Municipal Building, 110 N. Arch St., Connellsville.