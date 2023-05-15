Jimmy Stewart was one of Hollywood’s most respected and admired stars during his nearly 50-year-long movie career, according to a resolution approved unanimously May 3 by the 21 members of the state House Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development Committee.
The resolution designates May 20, what would have been Stewart’s 115th birthday, as “Jimmy Stewart Day” in the Keystone State. However, as the state House will not reconvene before May 22, it won’t get an expected full approval from the House floor until then.
The resolution is signed by state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, as well as House Speaker Joanna E. McClinton, D-Philadelphia, and Chief Clerk Brooke Wheeler. It details Stewart’s life from his birth in Indiana in 1908 through his high school days at Mercersburg Academy and his majoring in architecture at Princeton University.
Struzzi presented it to Jimmy Stewart Museum Executive Director Janie McKirgan on Friday afternoon at the downtown Indiana memorial to the actor and war hero.
Struzzi circulated the resolution beginning on March 3 and it was referred to the Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development Committee, where Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, is minority chair and Rep. Mary Jo Daley, D-Montgomery County, is majority chair.
“Jimmy Stewart often played a man of modest means, with moral resolve, striving to overcome his position in life to reach his dreams,” according to the resolution co-sponsored by eight Republicans, including committee members Mike Armanini of DuBois and Brian Smith of Punxsutawney, and six Democrats.
The other co-sponsors are Reps. Mark M. Gillen, R-Berks County; Keith J. Greiner, R-Lancaster County; R. Lee James, R-Cranberry Township (Venango County); Tina Pickett, R-Bradford County; Kathy L. Rapp, R-Warren County; Louis C. Schmitt Jr., R-Altoona; Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township; Joe Webster, Nancy Guenst and Benjamin V. Sanchez, all D-Montgomery County; and Ed Neilson and Tarik Khan, both D-Philadelphia.
“Jimmy Stewart’s slow, halting line delivery and naive, engaging manner was quickly accepted by the moviegoing public,” the resolution goes on, “In 1939, Jimmy Stewart’s portrayal of a shy, idealistic young senator fighting corruption in Congress in ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington’ won him the New York Film Critics best actor award and gave him his first Academy Award nomination.”
While Struzzi would like to see Stewart so honored on an annual basis, for the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic he said state House rules did not allow for such a citation to be issued.
The resolution goes on to note Stewart’s “best remembered” role “in the 1946 sentimental, holiday favorite, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ in which he plays the embittered idealist, George Bailey, a decent, small-town citizen,” and the Academy Award Stewart won in 1940 “performing in ‘The Philadelphia Story’ with Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant.”
But it also takes note of his enlisting in United States Army in 1941 and being sent in 1943 to Europe as commander of a bomber squadron, for which he was “awarded the Air Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross,” and the work he did after World War II, from “success on Broadway (and in the movie) as the ingratiating inebriate Elwood P. Dowd, whose best friend was an invisible 6-foot rabbit in ‘Harvey’” and his “Honorary Academy Award in 1985 for ... ‘50 years of meaningful performances, (and) for his high ideals, both on and off the screen, with the respect and affection of his colleagues.’”
The resolution is capped with mentions of his 1985 Presidential Medal of Freedom, the opening of the Jimmy Stewart Museum in Indiana in 1995, and his passing on July 2, 1997, at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif.
