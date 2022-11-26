Retail establishments along Oakland Avenue appeared to be doing well, if the parking is any indication, as the holiday shopping season shifted into a higher gear after Thanksgiving.
“We’re very hopeful for this season,” Indiana Mall Manager Sherry Renosky said Friday afternoon. “Everyone did well today.”
Indiana Mall is into its first holiday season under new ownership, Kohan Retail Investment Group, of Great Neck, N.Y., which closed on its nearly $7 million purchase of the White Township mall in April.
“They’re letting me continue as always,” Renosky said of the new ownership, which retained her as manager.
As of Friday afternoon the mall was packed, she said.
“This morning, Kohl’s and Penney’s were the hot spots,” Renosky said. “They were hitting all the door busters at Penney’s and Kohl’s. The (rest of the) mall did not get busy until 10 a.m.”
Similar crowds could be found Friday in other retail outlets in White Township, including Walmart and its neighbors in Southtowne Plaza and the various outlets in Regency Mall.
Indiana Mall also has weekend attractions during the holidays.
Santa Claus made his first appearance last weekend, and from now until Christmas he’ll hold court on Fridays and Saturdays from noon until 6 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.
On Dec. 11, it will be Pet Photo Day from 1 to 4 p.m., and on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Santa will be there from noon to 3 p.m., when one presumes he’ll have to head back to the North Pole.
The Indiana Area Train Collectors and Indiana Mall are offering a new and expanded “Holiday Wheels & Thrills Community Model Train Display, covering 6,000 square feet compared to 4,000 in the past.
“We draw from four counties,” Renosky said. “The people come to see the train display because it is one of the largest in the area.”
The display can be found in the former American Eagle store, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays, 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, and 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays through Dec. 16.
Mall stores will operate on extended holiday schedules through Christmas Eve, with the mall itself operating on some nights until 8 p.m., Harbor Freight open on most nights until 8 (Sundays until 6 p.m.), JC Penney operating until 9 p.m. on some weekend nights and from Dec. 19 to 23, and Kohl’s operating on some nights until 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight.
{span}Black Friday is being followed today with a focus on Mom and Pop stores on “Small Business Saturday.” On the Indiana County Tourist Bureau website, Downtown Indiana Inc. said it was ready to help promote local businesses, and the bureau also focused on other retailers, including those in Smicksburg in northern Indiana County.{/span}
Additionally, up the street from retailers along Ben Franklin Road South, the YMCA of Indiana County is conducting a vendor show today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring local crafters, direct sales, cash and carry items, and wares from small businesses.