PHILADELPHIA — The dispute over Pennsylvania’s entry into the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative returned to Commonwealth Court Tuesday, as a panel of its judges meeting en banc in Philadelphia considered oral arguments about whether to allow implementation of what also is known as the CO2 Budget Trading Program.
Proponents of RGGI said the arguments covered two “separate but related” cases, both of which prevent Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration from enforcing the 2021 regulation allowing the state Department of Environmental Protection to proceed with state involvement in RGGI.
“It is the law of the land here in Pennsylvania,” said Robert Routh, public policy and regulatory counsel for the Clean Air Council, one of a number of environmental organizations that sought to intervene in the proceedings that led to a July 8 preliminary injunction issued by Commonwealth Court Judge Michael H. Wojcik.
The matter also has been appealed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, but it has refused to lift Wojcik’s injunction, and has not set a date to hear DEP’s appeal of that injunction.
“This regulation covers Pennsylvania power plants, electric generating units, that have a capacity of 25 megawatts or higher,” Routh continued. “It only regulates those Pennsylvania power plants. It enables Pennsylvania to participate in the regional auction program run by a non-profit called RGGI Inc, but it does not require Pennsylvania to do so.”
Locally, that would include Homer City Generation LP in Center Township, which produces 1,884 megawatts of power fed into the PJM regional transmission grid; Seward Generation LLC in East Wheatfield Township, which has a nameplate capacity of 525 megawatts; and Keystone Generating Station in Plumcreek Township, with a 1,700-megawatt baseload.
“From the perspective of the families, communities, workers and consumers most directly impacted by the RGGI tax regulation, today’s argument before the Commonwealth Court went very well,” Pennsylvania Coal Alliance spokeswoman Rachel Gleason said. “We were encouraged by the questions the judges asked in determining the facts and interpreting the law.”
Pennsylvania Coal Alliance is a petitioner seeking a permanent injunction against RGGI, along with the United Mine Workers of America, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the International Brotherhood of
Boilermakers, and a number of companies involved in power generation.
Routh was asked by The Indiana Gazette how the regulation known as the CO2 Budget Trading Program could be “the law of the land,” if it wasn’t passed by the Pennsylvania General Assembly? His reply was that it is based on the state’s Air Pollution Control Act of 1959, which followed up a federal air pollution control measure passed in 1955.
Routh joined in the conference call with Jessica O’Neill, senior attorney with Citizens for Pennsylvania’s Future, as well as other would-be intervenors favoring RGGI, including the Sierra Club, Environmental Defense Fund and Natural Resources Defense Council, who were in court Wednesday watching arguments by the DEP.
As O’Neill argued in July, “simply put, RGGI will save lives, create jobs, and lower Pennsylvania’s carbon footprint at a time when we need it most.” On Wednesday, she contended that Commonwealth Court “signaled that it didn’t believe the challengers had a clear right to relief” because state regulators acted pursuant to the 1959 statute.
Also, does RGGI impose a regulatory fee or, as opponents of RGGI say, an $800 million carbon tax on the electricity generated from coal- and natural gas-fired electricity generation in Pennsylvania.
O’Neill said the court grappled with that question but likely will look past that issue because of the amount of money needed for air pollution control, and the need to reduce the amount of pollution from power plants.
Routh said there is the argument that a “market-based” auction would mean the “lowest possible” cost for the power plant operators.
O’Neill and Routh also said the state legislature could have acted to change the statute but did not do so. There were efforts to turn back RGGI, but lawmakers were unable to override Gov. Wolf’s veto of those efforts.