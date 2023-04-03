A company started nearly half a century ago in Indiana has moved to new quarters at 262 Airport Road, near the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township.
A ribbon cutting was held Thursday at Environmental Pest Management Inc., a family-owned company dating back to 1974.
EPM is a full-service pest control company, offering commercial and residential pest control services, including insects, rodents and other wildlife, indoors and outdoors, throughout Indiana County.
Owner and Indiana native Jeff Rice is an associate certified entomologist and nuisance wildlife control operator, who still lives in Indiana with his wife Nichole and their three children.
More details about the company are available at its www.epestman.com website.