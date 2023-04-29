At its meeting April 25, the River Valley School District’s board of directors approved three 2023-24 workforce development programs for its STEAM Academy (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) in Saltsburg, in Welding Technology, Pathways to Health Professions, and Biomedical Technology:
• District officials said Welding Technology will provide training in Oxy-Acetylene Cutting and Brazing, Shielded Metal Arc Welding, Air Carbon Arc Cutting, Gas Metal Arc Welding, Flux-Cored Arc Welding, Gas Tungsten Arc Welding, Plasma Arc Cutting, Robotics, and Augmented Reality.
They said the program follows standards established by the American Welding Society and American Society of Mechanical Engineers.
The move also came apparently because of problems with the Welding Technology program, and the lack of an Electrical Occupations program for the past several years at the Indiana County Technology Center.
Superintendent Phillip Martell said ICTC “could not accept our 14 River Valley students, due to program capacity.” He hailed Canzano, Constantino, Harper, Stiles and Whitfield, saying they had “a vision to supplant regional workforce shortages,” and encouraged other school districts to partner with River Valley.
• Pathways to Health Professions will introduce skills needed to pursue careers in the healthcare industry, covering topics including medical terminology, anatomy, physiology, clinical procedures, OSHA regulations, infection control, and legal, ethical, and economic aspects of healthcare.
• Biomedical Technology applies biological sciences, biochemistry, and genetics in preparation for new and enhanced environmental, clinical, and industrial products, including commercially exploiting microbes.
Also, River Valley school directors voted to invest more than $2 million into the STEAM Academy, one of the Academies at Saltsburg which replaced the former Saltsburg Middle/High School at 84 Trojan Lane, just north of the Saltsburg borough limits in Conemaugh Township.
In a press release issued by the district, Martell hailed directors Tim Canzano, Connie Constantino, Rick Harper, Molly Stiles and Mary Whitfield for being “true to their word over the last two years by supporting the Academies at Saltsburg which include pre-kindergarten, cyber, and the STEAM Academy.”
He went on to say, “We are pleased that these individuals were able to have an impact on the other three board members who also voted yes,” referring to school directors Nathan Baird, Beverly Caranese and Melanie Pantalone.
School director Jessica Clawson was absent Monday night.
In addition to those new programs approved Monday, district officials said the STEAM Academy will have available in the 2023-2024 school year courses in Electrical Occupations and Powerline; Sports Medicine and Rehabilitative Therapy; Cybersecurity; E-sports; and Teacher Preparation.
Martell predicted that 28 percent of those in grades 10-12 in the River Valley district will be able to attend a program of their career interest at the STEAM Academy.
Also, beginning this fall, the superintendent said, the STEAM Academy will be open to students from any school district. Interested students can visit www.rvsteamacademy.org to request a tour or submit an application.
