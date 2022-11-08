Just weeks after the Rustic Lodge next door closed permanently, Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet also will be ending its 38-year run at 2263 Oakland Ave., White Township.
“After much deliberation and with regret, we are announcing that the business will close permanently on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022,” Roseann’s manager Cindy Lubold Duffalo said in a release issued Monday.
Cindy’s brother, Joseph P. Lubold, ran the Rustic Lodge for 29 of that establishment’s run of 77 years at 2199 Oakland Ave., seeking to continue the tradition their grandparents Tony and Emma Ricupero began in 1945.
However, her brother wrote on the Rustic Lodge website, “the challenges of conducting an owner-operated business today are unprecedented and have caused this journey to come to an end.”
Their mother, Roseann Ricupero Lubold, began her career of cooking for others at her parents’ banquet facility.
In 1985, Roseann Lubold saw a need for a business that would cater to single and working parents, the elderly and those in need of prepared foods made from scratch.
She opened Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet, which has been an integral part of the Indiana community for the past 38 years, providing entrees, soups, salads, breads and signature specialty baked goods, including traditional ethnic and holiday foods.
Her daughter said she built her business literally “from the ground up.”
Roseann Lubold passed away on April 1, 2022, at the age of 92, but her business continued with the help of several of her children.
Likewise, Duffalo said Monday, due to various challenges, maintaining the quantity, variety and quality of products for which the business is known is no longer feasible.
She said dedicated employees worked diligently, despite low staffing, supply shortages and rising costs.
Throughout the years, her daughter said, she nourished the community, always doing her best to provide what people wanted and needed, including accommodating special requests.
Duffalo said a unique and successful, family-owned establishment, known and appreciated throughout Indiana County and beyond, grew from her mother’s creative ideas and efforts.
The Lubold family said it appreciates and thanks all of those who have contributed to the success of Roseann’s. Over the years, they said, lifetime friendships have been forged with customers, employees and suppliers.
Other local businesses and community organizations have used catering and delivery services for holidays and special events. Individual customers, many of whom are “regulars,” also have been essential to the success of the business, Duffalo said.
She said Roseann valued and recognized the support of these customers, employees and friends. Likewise, she also said, her family shares these values and will miss serving the community.