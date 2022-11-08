In 1985 Roseann Lubold saw a need for a business that would cater to single and working parents, the elderly and those in need of prepared foods made from scratch. Her daughter Cindy Duffalo said Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet has been an integral part of the Indiana community for the past 38 years, providing entrees, soups, salads, breads, and signature specialty baked goods, including traditional ethnic and holiday foods. Lubold's daughter said she built her business literally "from the ground up."