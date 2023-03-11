Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 10 is announcing the start of a resurfacing project on U.S. Route 119 in Jefferson County on March 27.
The resurfacing includes the area between the intersections of State Route 210 (Jefferson County line) and State Route 2003 in Punxsutawney and Big Run boroughs, and Bell, Henderson, North Mahoning and Young townships in Jefferson County.
This project includes patching, minor drainage, ADA ramps, leveling and wearing courses and other miscellaneous construction. It also includes the preservation of the existing structure carrying Route 119 over Mahoning Creek in Punxsutawney Borough.
Contractor Derry Construction Co. Inc. of Latrobe will be setting short-term lane closures beginning on March 27 at 7 a.m. There will be multiple lane closures with alternating locations on both northbound and southbound Route 119 throughout the project.
PennDOT estimates that the $6.1 million project will be completed in October 2023.